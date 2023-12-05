The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Verdant Canyon – Part 1

We make our way into yet another new area as we learn how to solve the puzzles of the Verdant Canyon in The Talos Principle 2.

We hope you’ve gotten good and comfortable with the gravity mechanics in The Talos Principle 2, as that’s the main focus of the Verdant Canyon region in the game’s southern environment.

How to Solve the Verdant Canyon Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Mountaineer

Start by jumping on the gravity wall, walking past the fence, and jumping back down. Now, walk into the gravitational field and jump down from the roof.

Grab the antigrav and use it to pull the connector across the room, as seen above. Walk up the wall yourself to connect it between the blue laser and the blue lock, completing the puzzle.

Spiderweb

Grab the antigrav and place it on the switch so that you can reach the gravity stream from the nearby fan. Ride it across the room behind the cage.

Jump down, grab the connector, and link it between the blue laser and the blue lock. Climb the ladder out. Aim the antigrav so that it pulls the connector to the ceiling, allowing you to complete the puzzle.

Upward Migration

Start by grabbing the connector from the far left corner. Bring it around to the far right corner and link it to the red laser. Place it back in its starting point at the far left corner.

Grab the antigrav and pull the connector up to the ceiling above it. Next, pull it across to the ceiling area to the right of it.

Take the other connector and link it with the first connector and the red lock. Place it in the corner between the other connector and your goal.

Take the antigrav and pull the second connector to the roof. Now, pull it across so that it’s by the red lock to complete the puzzle.