The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Megastructure – Part 2

We return to the mysterious megastructure as our journey through The Talos Principle 2 marches onward to the halfway point.

As we return to the megastructure in The Talos Principle 2, we start things off with a bit of good news this time around. That’s because one of the other robots will be activating the red beam for you. This means that all you have to do is complete the bridges and activate the green and blue beams. Read on for details on each of the puzzles below.

How to Solve the Megastructure Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Bridge 1

Start with the long piece, then add the triangle piece, the L-shaped piece, and the jagged piece.

Bridge 2

This one goes long piece, L-shaped piece, jagged piece, triangular piece.

Bridge 3

You’ll notice this bride looks a bit different, but the same principles apply. Go for the triangular piece, the jagged piece, and then the L-shaped piece to finish it.

Bridge 4

This one goes an L-shaped piece, another L-shaped piece, and then a jagged piece.

Bridge 5

Use the jagged piece first, followed by the triangular piece, the L-shaped piece, and then the square.

Bridge 6

For this one, start with the jagged piece before moving on to the L-shaped piece and, finally the triangular piece.

Bridge 7

Here, you want to go jagged piece, long piece, L-shaped piece, and then L-shaped piece.

Bridge 8

For the final bridge, start with an L-shaped piece and then attach the jagged piece, the other L-shaped piece, and the long piece.

Blue Laser

Start by using the accumulator to absorb the red laser. Connect it through the bars to the red lock. Now, you have an inverter.

From here, just connect it to the blue lock and the accumulator to open the way to the lever. Make sure you place it on the ground switch.

Green Laser

Start by swapping the connector for the driller. Make a hole in the wall to the left to retrieve the inverter.

Connect the red laser to the inverter and the blue lock.

Now, swap the driller for the connector. Link the connector between the red laser and the red lock to open the gate. Retrieve the jammer.

Use it to jam the gate from the outside. Trade the inverter for the driller and drill a hole in the wall, as seen above. Connect the green laser to the green lock to complete the puzzle.

