Cyberpunk 2077 Surprised 2.1 Update Finally Detailed

It was a surprise for some fans to find that Cyberpunk 2077 was getting another notable update. If you don’t recall, after Phantom Liberty launched, there were expectations that we wouldn’t see Cyberpunk 2077 have anything new brought into the game. That was due to the title getting dropped as developers were moving away from their in-house game engine. But yesterday, we were surprised to find that a 2.1 update was coming, bringing in some new content into the game and some fine adjustments.

CD Projekt Red confirmed that some updates would be made to the game, but they were a mystery until now. We know what to expect thanks to Game Informer, who broke down what’s being added. The big aspect added to the game is the use of the metro system. I’m sure you’re familiar with the lack of a metro system. That was something fans took notice of rather early into the game release, as it was marketed in the past before Cyberpunk 2077 launched. Now, we have a fully functional metro system to ride around Night City and view the neon-lit buildings.

Some improvements have also been made to the game. For instance, we know that boss fights were tweaked a bit, so that might make it a little more challenging for players. Meanwhile, there is also a new radioport feature that gives V the ability to crank on the tunes when outside of a vehicle. While on the subject of vehicles, there are now replayable car races in this update, so if you got the need for speed, this gives you a chance to replay some of those races from within the game campaign.

Other additions include new vehicles such as the Porsche 911. Likewise, there are some additional accessibility features. All of this is completely free, and it will come packed with the game on December 5, 2023. That is when we’ll get the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. If you’re unaware, this Ultimate Edition gives players the base game alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion.

However, if that date also sounds familiar, then it’s because of the Grand Theft Auto VI news that broke this morning. Rockstar Games has confirmed the first trailer is launching for their next Grand Theft Auto game on December 5, 2023. So you can get a look at one of the more anticipated open-world games coming out down the road while you embark on the latest open-world RPG from the folks over at CD Projekt Red.