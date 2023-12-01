Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Release Date Confirmed

The Grand Theft Auto franchise fans have been waiting for years to see a new mainline installment release. After 2013, we’ve been stuck playing in Los Santos with Grand Theft Auto V and its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. However, we knew the folks at Rockstar Games were working on a new installment. Several leaked clips showcased a bit more about what we could expect. Unfortunately, it’s been a waiting game on when the title will be officially unveiled. Last month, we were told that in early December, we would get the first trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game.

That still left fans speculating on what date we should look for the next game trailer. Fortunately, the speculating can end as we’ve heard fans and industry insiders chime in on everything from today to during The Game Awards. However, Rockstar Games has taken to their X social media account and confirmed that we’ll finally get the official trailer on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM ET. Nothing else is mentioned in the graphic posted on the social media account, but it at least reassures fans that the trailer is still ready to be released and when we can count on the trailer to arrive.

This means we’ll already have one massive game that will be talked about online endlessly before The Game Awards. There will be videos highlighting every aspect you can imagine from the trailer to help piece together new information. Furthermore, this trailer will hopefully answer some questions. For instance, the graphic has palm trees, so we’ll likely be in Vice City. That’s not too surprising, as even some of the leaked clips from last year unveiled that the setting was back in Vice City.

Hopefully, this trailer will also let us know the launch window as to when Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive. There’s no telling right now, just when we’ll get our hands on the game. But at least we know next week, we’ll be getting our first official look into the game. Perhaps we’ll even see more merchandise drop on the official Rockstar Games storefront to help celebrate the new upcoming installment. One thing is for sure, this is a trailer that will have a ton of attention as soon as it drops officially this coming Tuesday. We might even see it top everything revealed during The Game Awards this year.