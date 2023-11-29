New Rockstar Games Merch Might Be Teasing GTA 6

There are quite a few fans eagerly awaiting the official reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI. The next mainline installment for the Grand Theft Auto franchise will end the long gap between releases. If you don’t recall, Grand Theft Auto V launched back in 2013, so we’re due for a new game. Unfortunately, we don’t have anything official right now about what this new installment will entail. All that we have is some leaked early development build clips. However, Rockstar Games recently added some new official merch, one of which has fans speculating that we’re getting a tease for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Thanks to X’s social media account GTAVI_Countdown, we are finding out that a new merchandise drop includes a patch for Vice City. The fictional city that became such a hit when Grand Theft Auto Vice City was released could be featured in the next major installment. In fact, some of the leaked clips that came out online also showcased the city location, but we have to wait and see what’s in store. Eagle-eyed fans are looking for any and all clues that might indicate what’s next for this franchise, so it didn’t take them very long before spotting the new patch set.

Rockstar Games just dropped some merch including “I🩷VC” sticker and Vice City-themed socks ahead of the GTA 6 reveal in December. pic.twitter.com/3JoMrEQDwy — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 28, 2023

Fortunately, the wait for the next game trailer won’t be too long now. Rockstar Games had confirmed that we would see the first trailer launched online in early December. That could mean we’ll see the game during The Game Awards. This event is held annually, and it features several trailer reveals of new upcoming games. Some of these titles are world premieres, so that stream not only gives us some updates on games we already know about but also unveils some new video game titles for the first time.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if this event will feature Grand Theft Auto VI or if Rockstar Games will be showcasing the game sometime later on. Whatever the case, fans are waiting idly by for the first marketing materials to be released. Hopefully, that debut trailer not only highlights the city we’ll be playing through but also some of the storyline and even when we might be getting our hands on the game. There are certainly plenty of questions we are hoping this trailer will answer. For now, you can spot the new merchandise drop right here, which includes more collectibles and clothing outside of the Vice City patch.