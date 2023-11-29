Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Gets Gameplay Video

Regarding puzzle games, the titles featuring Professor Layton were some of the most popular games on the Nintendo DS and 3DS, and the series was one of the more popular entries in the Level-5 lineup. The games featured the good professor and his aides solving big mysteries that would perplex everyone but them. Each game had numerous puzzles to take on that covered all sorts of topics. From memory puzzles to logic conundrums and everything in between, they were a lot of fun. Professor Layton and the New World is the newest entry in the franchise in some time, and a new video highlights what’s new and what’s familiar in the tale!

In the video below that was posted by Level-5, Luke and the Professor have reunited and are on a new case. They need to go meet a professor named Eggmuffin and are guided to a rather odd-looking building that is full of gears, doors, and more. Immediately, you can see just how different the new game looks compared to older titles.

Previous entries used the 2D style more than anything, with only some of the later titles, including a crossover with Phoenix Wright, embracing the 3D style. But here, not only do they use 3D models for the characters and environments, but we’re seeing full-on animated cutscenes with said 3D models, which did not happen in previous entries. This will give a whole new scope to the game that gamers are sure to appreciate.

But what’s a title with Professor Layton without a puzzle to solve? Exactly. The video highlights how the Professor and Luke must solve the mystery of how to get into the entrance. After getting a clue, they use some new tools to circle the shapes on the doors and other parts of the laboratory. It’s only through careful deductive reasoning that they can figure out the clue and get the right door to meet the inventor.

It’s a rather clever and unique puzzle, and if that’s just ONE of the puzzles you’ll get in the game, then the title will be a true challenge.

As for the game’s plot, it’s set some time after the last main entry. Luke has been establishing himself as a detective in a new land, and yet, when a new mystery arrives that he can’t solve on his own, he calls in the professor to help him.

Professor Layton and the New World will arrive in 2025 on consoles.