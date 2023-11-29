ARK: Survival Ascended Is Dropping Into PS5 A Little Earlier

Get your dinosaur or megabeast of burden of choice and ride on.

Studio Wildcard has revealed that ARK: Survival Ascended will be coming to PlayStation 5 earlier than December after all.

In a tweet on the official ARK: Survival Ascended Twitter account, they shared this message:

“ARK: Survival Ascended Console Launch Update:

We appreciate your patience while we worked to launch ARK: Survival Ascended on PlayStation. In our announcement, we were expecting a launch date in early December, but we are thrilled to announce that the launch date has been set for this Thursday, November 30th at 9:00 AM Pacific.

Similar to other console launches, the new set of official servers will not go online until a few hours after the launch to allow ample time for downloading.

This will ensure everyone has a fair chance to join the game and experience ARK: Survival Ascended. The new official servers will also go online with bonus rates (for a period of time) to allow for everyone to catch up.”

ARK: Survival Ascended is already on Windows via Steam, and on Xbox Series X|S. As is the case with the other games in the series, fans go into ARK knowing that it will have a host of technical issues, because Studio Wildcard delivers a one of a kind experience. In Studio Wildcard’s defense, the ARK games are good enough that gamers really are willing to overlook that.

If you were wondering how Studio Wildcard was able to get ARK: Survival Ascended running on PlayStation 5 so soon, they do at least have two things working on their favor this time. One is that they have upgraded with this game to Unreal Engine 5. Epic’s latest iteration of their game engine should make things easier for all developers when it comes to making and optimizing their games.

The other thing is they did get assistance, in this case with Grove Street Games. Now, we know that Grove Street does not have the best reputation as they were involved in the production of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. But, we should remember that many of the problems with that production were down to Rockstar not giving Grove Street enough time, forcing them to use shortcuts like using AI to assist in their work.

Grove Street can at least say that they have been deeply involved with ARK for several years now, making the ports for mobile and Nintendo Switch. They are also helping Studio Wildcard on production of the highly anticipated ARK 2.

For now, ARK fans can look forward to playing the latest on PlayStation 5 in a matter of hours.