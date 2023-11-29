Some Rumored GTA 6 Voice Actor Roles Just Got Debunked

It was too early to speculate on these things anyway.

The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has not come out yet, but we have a bit of news about what to expect from the game.

And that’s in terms of the potential characters and voice actors that some fans had been speculating on. Both of these come courtesy of Dexerto, and to be truthful, you probably won’t be thrilled with these announcements.

First things first, we have news regarding Lazlow Jones of Rockstar Games.

Lazlow was an employee of Rockstar for almost forty years, working on games from Grand Theft Auto III until Red Dead Redemption 2. Lazlow was originally a DJ himself, and he spent time helping produce the radio stations in the Grand Theft Auto games.

Dexerto reported that Lazlow had just left Rockstar, but that isn’t exactly true. As noted in this Digital Trends report, he already left the company in 2020, citing personal reasons. What Dexerto did get right that’s relevant today, is that he had recently joined a new company, literally called Absurd Ventures. This company was founded by Dan Houser, AKA the co-founder of Rockstar Games.

Dan left Rockstar in 2020, but didn’t share his reasons for doing so public. However, it was notable that he had done so in light of comments that Rockstar employees had to work 100 hour work weeks. This ran him afoul of gamers and the industry, in light of the still relevant overwork controversy within the industry.

In so many words, Dan’s exit from Rockstar doesn’t seem to have been amiable. Subsequently, if Lazlow went to follow Dan, it’s unlikely that he will be returning for Grand Theft Auto VI. That means Lazlow is unlikely to return as Jeffrey Crawford “Lazlow” Jones, the fictional version of himself that has been part of the franchise since Grand Theft Auto III.

On the other hand, we are now looking at one Alexandra C. Echavarri Lecároz. Alexandra made a recent announcement about her role in Grand Theft Auto VI. She posted on Instagram:

“I can FINALLY share I had the honor of voicing Warehouse Boss, Lupe on GTA V.

Better late than never, THANK YOU ALL, for the love & support!!! This was a career goal and i’m so grateful it has been realized.I am truly thankful to all⭐ for granting me the opportunity of being part of this well known franchise.

I remember playing the game myself when I was a teen and I have to say: I never thought I’d have the opportunity of being a part of such a cool game or being the voice of a hardcore chick! It was a thrilling experience and I will never forget it!”

For those wondering, Alexandra already played Lupe in Grand Theft Auto Online. She is the warehouse boss, who you can tap to help manage your inventory. It looks like she’ll be playing the same role here.

Unfortunately, the fans were really hoping that Alexandra was going to play Lucia, the female character that we saw in previews would be one of the lead and playable characters for Grand Theft Auto VI.

But you know, Alexandra could actually still be playing that role. This announcement could really be a funny little distraction, when she didn’t say she wasn’t playing the other role.

In any case, we all have speculation for this game for now. We’ll learn a lot more things for sure when we see the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer next month.