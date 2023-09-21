Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy Getting January Release Date!

During a special Capcom showcase earlier this year, the company revealed that the “second half” of the Ace Attorney saga would be getting a modern upgrade and brought to current systems. The only thing we didn’t know was when that would take place. The good news is that at the Tokyo Game Show, all was revealed! The Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy will officially be released on January 25th, 2024, and a new trailer for the trilogy was dropped, which you can see below! This upgraded take on the trilogy is perfect for those who weren’t able to play these games when they originally came out.

It’s important to remember that this trilogy originally wasn’t supposed to happen. The first trilogy starring Phoenix Wright was supposed to be a trilogy. But Capcom saw the franchise’s success and decided to continue with it. The first game was focused solely on Apollo Justice as he tried to become the lawyer he knew he could be while being intertwined in a deep mystery and conspiracy involving Phoenix Wright. Then, in the next two games on the Nintendo 3DS, Apollo was joined in court cases by Phoenix Wright and new character Athena Cykes to form a truly great lawyer trio and showcase the true extent of justice!

As with all games in this franchise, each case was unique and focused on an insane group of characters, both good and bad. The cases depended on your paying attention to both the witnesses’ statements and the evidence you had in your possession. By “pressing” or “presenting” evidence, you could help root out the truth, one statement at a time. While that may sound easy, these cases get harder and longer the more they go on, and the series is known for twists and turns that truly shock the fanbase.

The Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy will definitely surprise you as you play it, especially since the final game in this trilogy ends on a cliffhanger. That is something fans have noted for some time, and many see this “completed saga” update as a sign that Capcom might finally be ready to “finish the story” and bring a true capper on all these characters. Whether that happens or not is unclear, but the fact that we’re getting this upgraded title is a good sign, if nothing else.

You can get the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Windows, and Steam.