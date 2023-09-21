Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Confirmed For Xbox Game Pass This Month

Capcom has a new collection of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This is also a great collection of titles if you love visual novel games. Likewise, the collection is a perfect place to start if you haven’t really dabbled into the visual novel genre. Players can enjoy the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy starting next week. This series first got started in 2001 when it initially launched on the Game Boy Advance in Japan. But a few years later, the rest of the world was introduced to this adventure series when Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney landed on the Nintendo DS.

That’s right, we’re going quite a ways back here when it comes to the video game series. However, despite its age, the games have been well received and enjoyed to this very day. Overall, the game series is tossing players into the role of a lawyer, in this case, a man named Phoenix Wright. During the collection of games, in which case there are three for Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Phoenix is presented with several cases to which you must prove your client’s innocence. This means investigating the crime areas, finding clues, lining up your clues when you cross-examine those on the stand, and piecing together what actually happened.

Uncover the truth and save the day when Phoenix wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to @Xbox Game Pass September 26!



No objections? We'll see you in court! pic.twitter.com/8RDzJhwqTC — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) September 21, 2023

The collection of games was all well received, and in 2012, we saw Capcom bring out a high-definition version of the first three installments of the Ace Attorney franchise. Since then, the collection has been made available across mobile devices, 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC platform. Fortunately, we know that this collection is finally landing in the marketplace for those who are subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Taking to the official Ace Attorney X account, the Capcom team has confirmed that players will get to enjoy the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on the Xbox Game Pass service this September 26, 2023. That will give you another few video games to enjoy this month on the service. Meanwhile, this comes with another set of games launching for the Xbox Game Pass service. If you don’t recall, we have already received details on the video games coming to the subscription service during the second wave of this month. You can view what video games were already added and what else is coming soon right here.