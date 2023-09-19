Xbox Game Pass Will Add 5 More Games This Month

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service has proven quite popular with players. Those, especially on the latest-generation Xbox consoles, are given access to a large collection of video games to enjoy at their leisure. Best of all, each month comes with two waves of new games added into the mix. We already had the first wave unveiled, and all the games from it were added to the service. Chances are you might have picked up the subscription for Bethesda’s Starfield game alone. However, if you’re through with that RPG and are looking for something else to try out, here’s what else will be included in the mix throughout the remainder of this month.

Again, Xbox Game Pass unlocks countless video game titles to enjoy. However, not all of the video games will stay on the subscription service. Third-party games will typically find their way off the service after a predetermined duration of time. However, Microsoft’s first-party games will remain on the subscription service. That’s, of course, there’s not a licensing issue that comes up. We’ve seen that before with Remedy Entertainment’s Quantum Break. Fortunately, that game was sorted rather quickly and tossed back into the Xbox Game Pass service. But again, if you want something new to try out, check out the latest additions coming to the Xbox Game Pass service this month.

Xbox Game Pass September 2023 Wave 2

Party Animals (Cloud, Console) – September 20

Payday 3 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – September 21

Cocoon (Console, PC) – September 29

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – October 3

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – October 3

So, as you can see, a few games are coming to the service the rest of this month, and even a couple of titles you can expect to be featured on the service during the start of October. Hopefully, there’s something here for you to check out that’s of interest. However, don’t wait too long to try some of these games out. Again, as mentioned, we know that each month will also see the removal of some games from the list that are not first-party Microsoft titles. Yesterday, We reported what games are being removed on September 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, if you have been so caught up with Starfield, some other titles are available from the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for September. You can view the entire list of games that were added this month right here.