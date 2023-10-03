Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Level Up Faster | XP Farming

The level cap has been increased in the Phantom Liberty expansion — all the way up to Level 60. The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update changed so much about the game and added so many new perk skills, you’ll want to level up ASAP to unlock your favorite abilities and blast your way through every combat encounter. If you’re looking to level up fast, here are a few quick tips. Depending on your needs, there are different ways to farm — whether you’re looking for character XP, skill XP, loot or cash.

Phantom Liberty Farming Guide

There are two types of XP — Character XP and Skill XP. Character XP determines your current level while Skill XP boosts your Solo, Netrunner, and other skills. These skills have separate XP tracks you’ll earn by using those specific types of skills.

How To Level Up Skill Progression Faster : Sleep in your Apartment — the one located at the Megabuilding H1D: Atrium fast travel point.

: Sleep in your — the one located at the fast travel point. Use the bed to gain a 1 Hour bonus to all Skill XP. Very very useful for boosting Solo, Shinobi, Netrunner, Headhunter or Engineer XP.

There are two basic methods that are useful for farming XP — doing gigs or hunting random gangoons. Each is more useful for earning a different type of XP.

How To Farm Character XP : Complete gigs. This is the easiest way to earn lots and lots of XP. Check your map and drive to the gigs marked on your map.

: Complete gigs. This is the easiest way to earn lots and lots of XP. Check your map and drive to the gigs marked on your map. How To Farm Skill XP: The most efficient way to farm skill XP is to hunt random NPC enemies. There are two very useful locations we’ll explain below. Skip down to see multiple locations for farming random thugs.

In addition to farming XP, you’ll also want to farm Tier 5 loot, Carrying Capacity Shards, Cyberware Capacity Shards, and cash. Here’s a quick rundown of the best methods.

How To Farm For Cash, Loot & Carrying Capacity Shards: Collect Supply Drops in Dogtown. These appears with red smoke and will immediately spawn when you fast-travel in / out of Dogtown. These are guaranteed to drop Tier 5 loot, cash and Carrying Capacity Shards. Each shard increases carrying capacity by +2.

How To Get Cyberware Capacity Shards: These rare shards are dropped totally at random. The best way to hunt them is on Valentino Street Park — defeat random Valentino gang members. Travel to Valentino Alley in Heywood and hunt random Valentino spawns. You can also hunt gang NPCs in Pacifica — south down the beach from the Pacifica Pier fast travel marker.

When you’re ready to start farming random enemies, here are two strong locations to search.

Farming Random Enemies

Farming random enemies is one of the most brainless methods for farming XP — you’ll also collect plenty of loot you can sell and have a chance at dropping valuable permanent upgrades like Cyberware Capacity Shards.

Before attempting to farm random enemies, remember to sleep in your apartment on Megabuilding H1D: Atrium.

When farming for Skill XP, remember to use the weapons / autohacks associated with each. This method is also great for earning standard XP, getting loot to sell and leveling up to max.

Farming Enemies In Pacifica: To farm in Pacifica, travel southwest of the Pacifica Pier marker. There’s a very large gathering of NPCs. Even more spawn at night. Wait a day for them to respawn after clearing out the scav party.

Farming Enemies in Heywood: To farm Valentino thugs, travel to Valentino Alley in Heywood. Fast travel back to this marker to reset the army of thugs nearby. This is a great place to farm for Cyberware Capacity Shards.

Farming Enemies in Dogtown: All of Dogtown is packed with enemies, but you’ll find an entire army of goons at the Golden Pacific fast travel marker. There are so many, this is an advanced farming location. The heavy mechs and drones are swarming this area — you can also take on the stadium.

While farming Dogtown, you’ll also want to farm Supply Drops. These are incredibly valuable, filled with Tier 5 loot and are guaranteed to have a Carrying Capacity Shard.