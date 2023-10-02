Assassin’s Creed Mirage Story So Far Trailer Highlights The Franchise Timeline

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is a lengthy one. We’ve seen the game franchise flourish since its initial release in 2007. Over a decade later, we’re still seeing new thrilling installments released. In fact, Ubisoft has multiple games in the works for the IP. However, their next major release is coming in just a few days. So whether you’re a veteran fan or a newcomer to the IP, videos that help paint the picture of what’s to come, offer aid, or even help set the tone can be more than welcomed. Today, we’re discovering a new video was uploaded by the Ubisoft team to highlight the story so far when it comes to the upcoming release, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Fortunately, if you’re a complete newcomer to the franchise, you don’t have to go back and play any of the previous releases to enjoy this installment. Instead, Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be enjoyed as a standalone experience. Still, if you want to know just where this game is taking place in the timeline of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, this video trailer will give you a bit more backstory. Now, if you were expecting a deep video highlighting everything from the franchise up to this game, you’re out of luck. I’m sure that video would be incredibly lengthy as well.

Instead, this video is just a short snippet of the franchise, with the entire video only barely surpassing a minute in length. Instead, we’re just giving three main games in this timeline. This shows us the game takes place hundreds of years after Assassin’s Creed Origins, over a decade before Assassin’s Creed Vallaha, and how the game is set well before the events of the first game installment of the franchise. But again, you don’t need to know any of this to jump into Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

With all that said, Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character we met through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, with this game set before Valhalla, we’re getting a far less experienced Basim. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, we’re following Basim as he goes from a street thief to a member of the Assassin Brotherhood as you take on the Templar Order.

This video game installment is also taking the franchise back to its roots. So, instead of the grand open-world experiences that take countless hours to finish, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be far smaller in size. Ubisoft recently released a video to help highlight how to become a stealth master in this upcoming game. Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 5, 2023. When the game launches, you’ll be able to find a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.