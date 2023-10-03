Assassin’s Creed Mirage Developers Offer Stealth Tips

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the recent video.

How to master stealth: “Don’t get caught. Don’t start fights.” arbknight12 – YouTube Comment

I really enjoy how they took a lot of the interesting aspects of the RPG elements, but are still going back to the roots of the original assassination design. Even if these videos don’t provide a ton, it’s shows clearly Ubisoft’s vision for this game and I really hope it’s as good as it’s marketing. SuperTheTman – YouTube Comment

I’m just so glad we get to play as actual Assassins/Hidden Ones again. finnwarrior – YouTube Comment

Assassin’s Creed fans are about to get the next installment to the long-running franchise. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage just days away from its release, having some helpful tips ahead of launch might be welcomed. Today, the Ubisoft development team has uploaded a brand new video offering a guide on how to master stealth ahead of Basim’s adventure. With the game franchise returning to its roots, there will be a tad more focus on keeping stealthy. Here are some ways that you can keep the attention away from you and avoid an influx of enemies aware of your position.

If you’re a veteran player of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, you might be all too familiar with some of these tips. However, it’s nice to have a refresher, and for those who might be enjoying Assassin’s Creed for the first time, these are gameplay mechanics to keep in mind. Ubisoft goes over all sorts of tips, such as tools Basim will have, like noise makers, the ability to upgrade these tools further to make them more useful, making necessary upgrades within the skill tree, and even blending in with the crowd.

Additionally, there is a highlight on a new ability for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. This new feature is called Assassin Focus, which allows the player to target and eliminate multiple enemies at once. That should be quite a powerful move that can help change the tide of a battle. Of course, you will have to recharge this meter through other stealth assassinations, so don’t expect to spam this attack.

As mentioned, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is just a few days away from being released. Currently, the game will be available on October 5, 2023. Players will take the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq. If the name sounds familiar to you, that’s because we were first introduced to the character during the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla installment. However, this narrative will be taking place prior to the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In this installment, we’ll follow Basim as he works his way from being a common street thief in 9th-century Baghdad to being a member of the Assassin Brotherhood.

Furthermore, since the game developers are taking the experience back to the franchise roots, you can expect a smaller experience rather than a large open-world game, as we’ve seen in the more recent releases. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.