Cyberpunk 2077: 2.0 – Where To Find Super Secret X-Mod2 Weapons

Cut the world down to size with this secret chainsaw sword. Find it and many more hidden weapons with these locations.

Dogtown is packed with secrets in Cyberpunk 2077. The Phantom Liberty DLC adds more than just new story missions — the district of Dogtown is packed with hidden secrets that most of us will miss the first time through. If you’re looking for the best weapons in the game and want to grab them early, you’ll need to check these locations. All the X-Mod2 guns are Iconic with two mod slots, making them more customizable while also being extremely strong. You can even acquire unique weapons like a chainsword!

The X-Mod2 weapons are hidden all over Dogtown. You don’t need to complete missions to unlock them, but you may have to solve strange party puzzles. Some of the locations a locked if you arrive at the wrong time. These secret parties can only be accessed between 4AM and 5AM, and the actual mechanics of unlocking the paths can be weird. Learn all about getting this incredibly secret weapons in the full locations guide below.

Cut-O-Matic X-Mod2: Located in Terra Cognita. Go to the large building with the spaceship statue outside — drop down to the base of the huge statue and check the rocky canyon behind it. Go left down the pathway to find a gruesome hidden burial site with this chainsword embedded in a man’s skull.

This weapon is literally a chainsaw. It revs constantly, alerting nearby enemies and civilians. Sneaking is impossible with this insane new weapon.

Guillotine X-Mod2: Found inside a home in the Longshore Stacks. From the Kress Street fast travel marker, travel southwest and climb to the top of the tall stacks with ladders. You’ll find a Strength 20 door. If you don’t have the strength, break the windows on the right and stand on the barrels — you need to break the windows thoroughly so the glass doesn’t block you, then you can grab the gun.

A special Guillotine SMG with additional mod slots. It also has improved handling.

Umbra X-Mod2: Go to the Wild Blue building north of the Terra Cognita fast-travel marker. At this location, wait until a time between 4 AM and 5 AM — you’ll need to be far away for the metal grates to be moved away and unblock the secret path. Fast travel and check the location again. There’s a secret party here! But the gate is finicky. Try waiting 24 hours at least 100+ meters away from the door itself. Then walk to it. It should be open past 4 AM.

Like the Guillotine, this is a super-optimized Assault Rifle with extra mod slots. It also has improved handling.

Kyubi X-Mod2: Near the Golden Pacific fast travel marker. Travel south across the street to find a green pool of water in a fountain beneath the road. Dive down into the murky water to find this hidden gun in the center.

A single-shot Assault Rifle that’s been maximally optimized with extra mod slots and improved handling.

Baseball Bat X-Mod2: On the walkways connected to the Heavy Hearts Club — the pyramid-shaped building near the stadium. From the club, use the skywalk to cross north (use the skywalk above the main entrance to the club) and reach the opposite side. Go left and reach another skywalk with a Restricted Relic Terminal nearby. Turn left on the walkway, cross and turn right. Past the NPCs, you’ll find the spiked bat behind bedrolls.

This two-handed spiked baseball bat has a high stun chance, a high bleed chance, and busts through armor. It is also incredibly powerful.

Pozhar X-Mod2: Travel to the Kress Street fast-travel marker. South of the marker, there’s a huge orange crane. Climb onto it with the yellow ladder and walk across to reach the large tower to the northeast. Jump through the concrete doorway and enter the floor filled with trash. Go left to find a locked door. This door will be locked unless you return between 4 AM and 5 AM. Wait near the locked door, walk back to the crane, and then back and the door should be open.

Power Shotgun with bonus mod slots. Has a regular pellet spread instead of random.

Kappa X-Mod2: Unknown.

[Check back soon! We’ll add new weapons as they’re discover.]