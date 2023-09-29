Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Highlight Some Of The Fixes Coming With Patch 2.01

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a rough shape, and you can still find bugs in the game. Whether you are giving the title a second chance or playing it for the first time, CD Projekt Red is ironing out as many technical issues as possible. You can argue that the game is in far better shape today than when it first launched. Still, the bugs that are present in the game can be annoying. With the recent 2.0 update along with Phantom Liberty, there are bound to be some troublesome issues that arise for players. Today, we’re getting word on what is being fixed next.

Chooms, there are fixes inbound. Cyberpunk 2077 is about to receive the 2.01 patch. This comes after the previously mentioned 2.0 update along with Phantom Liberty, the only expansion that will be available for Cyberpunk 2077. The new patch will address several issues, and while we don’t have a specific date or patch notes available, CD Projekt Red posted a few of the planned fixes on their support page. These issues addressed are likely some of the more common problems players might have been dealing with.

Those highlighted fixes include the distorted effect from specific dialogue options being selected during Automatic Love, V falling through the elevator in The Heist, UI controller inputs appearing, corrupted saves on PlayStation 5, and performance improvements, among other bug fixes or new quality of life improvements. That should hopefully clear out any issues you were personally dealing with, but again, we’re left waiting on the full patch notes to be released alongside 2.01.

With that said, 2.0 and Phantom Liberty are still incredibly new. The update and expansion had recently hit the marketplace. If you haven’t already been playing through the new content, Phantom Liberty adds a brand new area into the game called Dogtown. This will prompt a new quest, characters, unique items, and more. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the recent Phantom Liberty expansion.

If you’d like a little more insight and our overall impressions of the game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s Before You Buy can be viewed in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that while Cyberpunk 2077 launched on last-generation platforms, 2.0 and Phantom Liberty are only available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. That might have been for the best since this new update could have struggled on the last-generation base consoles.