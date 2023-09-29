Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Might Corrupt Saves

There was quite a bit of hype built up around Cyberpunk 2077 again. This was due to two big updates to the game. We had 2.0, which saw various changes to the gameplay systems and even new features like vehicle combat. Meanwhile, there was also the introduction of an expansion called Phantom Liberty. So now, while we have a reason to hop back into the game and enjoy Night City all over again, there’s a big problem being found on the PlayStation 5. It looks like a save corruption issue has CD Projekt Red investigating the problem with hopes of a quick fix coming our way soon.

Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only expansion has been released into the marketplace. Phantom Liberty will introduce a brand new questline, and it’s set within the base campaign. So, chances are you’re making a new save file to reach the latest additions brought into Night City. However, fans are chiming in that, at least on the PlayStation 5, their save files are being corrupted within the game. You don’t want that for any game, especially an RPG like Cyberpunk 2077. So, while fans are chiming in online about their issues, CD Projekt Red has alerted fans on their support website that they are aware of the issue.

We’re finding out about the issue thanks to a report from The Gamer, and now CD Projekt Red has alerted followers that they are investigating the issue for PlayStation 5 users. As a result, they are recommending players to now overwrite their existing base game saves when playing Phantom Liberty. Currently, they are working on a fix, but we don’t know just how long that might take. Of course, this bug is annoying, and it does look like we are not seeing near the number of bugs or technical issues that appeared during Cyberpunk 2077’s base game release.

Fortunately, at least we know that the development team is aware of the issue and is working at a solution. But that could mean going through this weekend without a fix for your save file. Again, Phantom Liberty is a new release that adds a new area to Night City. As mentioned, the game campaign is set within the main narrative storyline, so it’s recommended to start with a fresh new save. After all, with 2.0 adding several new changes to the game, it might be worth starting fresh to get a grasp on the new features and revamps.

However, Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update didn’t land on all the platforms Cyberpunk 2077 is available on. Instead, you’ll find the DLC and update only available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage, which you can view below, that offers a bit more insight into Phantom Liberty and our overall impressions.