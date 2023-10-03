Xbox Game Pass October 2023 Wave 1 Revealed

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service has been incredibly popular. We’re seeing more subscription services pop up with this generation of console platforms. With Xbox Game Pass, players are essentially opening up a massive catalog of video games to enjoy for a monthly fee. That might be perfect for players just looking to access a wide range of video games right out of the gate when they purchase a new console. Of course, with that said, there’s also the chance you might be keen on just enjoying the first-party Microsoft titles.

All of Microsoft’s first-party video game releases will land on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch. That’s a good bit of savings from having to pay for these games individually. Fortunately, there are several new additions thrown to Xbox Game Pass each month. Typically, we see two waves get unveiled each month, and that means if you’re not fond of the games unveiled within the first wave, you might have some luck with the games unveiled for the next wave of releases. Today, Microsoft has unveiled the first wave of games through their Xbox Wire blog.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 October 2023 Additions

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S) October 4

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) October 10

From Space (Cloud, Console, PC) October 12

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, PC) October 17

This is just the first wave of video games that were released in October. With that said, there are also the additions made from last month. If you didn’t catch the additions from the two waves made in September, we’ll list them below. With that said, there are two games from the second wave that are just now getting added to the collection today. So, everything below are games that can be downloaded and enjoyed right now. Hopefully, there’s something here that piques your interest. But again, if not, there are other games available on the service that were released prior. Likewise, we have a second wave coming later this month.

Xbox Game Pass September 2023 Additions