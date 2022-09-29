29 New Upcoming PS4 Games of 2023

Despite the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launching in late 2020, the last-gen PlayStation 4 still tends to get most major game releases. While this cross-gen era is slowly coming to an end, PS4 owners still have plenty of games to look forward to in the near future. In no particular order, here are the best upcoming PS4 games slated for a 2023 release.

#29 Ad Infinitum

Developer: Hekate

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: April 2023

This first-person psychological horror game takes inspiration from titles like the controversial Shellshock series. Ad Infinitum places you in the role of a German soldier during the first World War. Subject matter such as PTSD is explored through a horror game lens, with delusions and flashbacks featuring horrific creatures and unexplainable occurences. While it remains to be seen how scalable the game is, it doesn’t appear to push any technical boundaries. This should result in a solid last-gen version.

#28 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Hyenas is a multiplayer sci-fi shooter from Creative Assembly of Alien: Isolation and Total War fame. This science fiction setting is used to great effect, making use of zero gravity within its combat arenas. Combined with the varied abilities of each character, Hyenas could be incredibly exciting. Considering how seamlessly Creative Assembly transitioned from the Total War series to a first-person horror game, we’re sure another genre transition is well within the team’s capabilities.

#27 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developers: Sumo Digital, VSS Inc.

Publishers: Gun Media

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer game based mostly on the original film. According to the developers, it aims to recreate the film’s locations as accurately as possible while ensuring different playstyles remain viable. While the locations and stalker family remain the same, the cast of teenage victims is comprised of entirely new faces. As expected in a cat and mouse style of game, stealth is one of the central mechanics both the stalkers and victims will need to use. This includes hiding in shadows. However, both sides are able to interact with light sources, dynamically altering potential safe zones.

#26 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Exoprimal is what happens when you mix Left 4 Dead and Dino Crisis with a smattering of futuristic mech suits. It features an AI director that is similar to Left 4 Dead‘s dynamic system. The game difficulty and objectives can dynamically shift depending on how players are performing in a match. The main difference stems from the fact that the AI director in question is a tangible character within the universe, known as Leviathan. Each of the exosuits fall under one of three archetypes — support, tank, and assault. Whether or not it ends up having crossplay, Exoprimal shouldn’t be pushing PS4 enough to make you feel like you’re missing out.

#25 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Developed by Mojang Studios itself, Minecraft Legends takes the pixelated block building franchise in a new direction. Whereas Minecraft Dungeons was a Diablo-like dungeon crawler, Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game. Its take on the genre appeals to a wider audience with its more action-focused design. Rather than commanding squads of units from an overhead perspective, players take direct third-person control of a leader. It looks and sounds a lot like Pikmin. Luckily, Minecraft Legends offers both co-op and competitive multiplayer modes. The nature of its visual style means we have another PS4 game that will more than satisfy consumers without a PS5.

#24 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Picture a 1950’s where in the Soviet Union humans and robots were able to live in peace. Hard to picture, right? But in Atomic Heart, it was a reality, for a time at least.

Now, the robotic beings have turned against their masters and are trying to wipe out humanity! You are sent into the city to try and complete a “secret mission” and that means you’ll have to overcome literally everything that happens to be “alive” in there. It’s not just robots though, mutants from other ‘special projects’ have been released, and you’ll need to use a special power glove and a variety of armaments to get out alive.

#23 Octopath Traveler 2

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4

Released: 2023

The original Octopath Traveler title helped set the stage for all the 2.5 HD titles that have come since. So it’s only fitting that the game that started it all would get a true sequel.

Octopath Traveler 2 will take place in a new world, and will feature eight new characters with very different stories to tell. From a dancer wanting to bring joy to the world, to a scholar seeking vengeance on the man who ruined his life, to a cleric trying to find her lost memories, all will be told here.

What’s more, the game is promising not only even more refined graphics, but more interaction between the 8 heroes than we got in the first game. Add that to a familiar yet fun battle system and Octopath Traveler 2 must be on your wishlist when it arrives next February.

#22 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Diablo was one of the progenitors of building a game around progression via an in-depth loot system that keeps players hooked past the main story. The darker tone and art style should satiate fans that were unhappy with Diablo III‘s Warcraft-like aesthetic. Additionally, it is the first truly open world installment in the series. Expect it to be supported with post-launch content and timed events for several years just like the last game. Its more realistic visuals and open world structure may present issues for the PS4. Luckily, Blizzard’s post-launch plans should allow most people to transition to a PS5 while Diablo IV is still being supported.

#21 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Developer: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Even if you haven’t heard of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, RPG fans are probably familiar with Suikoden. This turn-based RPG, which was originally funded through Kickstarter, is developed by some of the core members responsible for Suikoden‘s creation. The story promises to include 100 characters, along with involved recruitment and town building mechanics. With such a strong lineage and ambitious game design, it’s worth taking a look. Making use of the HD-2D aesthetic popularized by Octopath Traveler, it will look great for those that aren’t bothered by missing out on higher resolution support.

#20 Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

There are many legends in our world today, ones that come from many cultures and showcase the powers and abilities of various entities. In Black Myth: Wukong, you’re going to see a retelling and an expansion of one of the greatest mythological characters to ever be born: The Monkey King Sun Wukong.

The team behind the game states that this game will actually grow the legend of Sun Wukong while also paying tribute to all that has been done before. This can be shown not just in the looks of Wukong, but how he wields his mighty staff.

How will the game unfold as you play it? Take your own “journey” and find out when it releases!

#19 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

The Alien franchise’s transition into gaming has been hit or miss since its inception. For every Alien: Isolation and and Alien vs Predator, there’s an Aliens: Colonial Marines. Aliens: Dark Descent is the latest take on the classic film series, taking a vastly different approahc from the past several games. While its official screenshots and trailer capture a foreboading atmosphere, it still seems to focus on action over horror. It’s a strictly singleplayer action game with strategy elements introduced through its squad system. Each squad member must be micromanaged, tensuring you watch over their health, resources, and sanity. If you fail to take care of a squadmate, they could potentially suffer from a mental breakdown. Squadmates can also be permanently killed.

#18 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5m Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 2023

Your move, creep.

Robocop is back, and one could argue that he’s better than ever. RoboCop: Rogue City will put you in the trenches of Detroit, and it’ll be up to Alex J. Murphy to dish out the justice to the criminals out there and ensure the safety of the innocent.

You will get to choose how to display that justice though. With your Auto-9 pistol, you can go and wipe out crime, or stick to the letter of the law. Just know that corruption can affect a being such as Robocop, so make sure you do the best to serve the spirit of the Prime Directives, else be no different than the criminals you stop.

#17 Destiny 2 Lightfall

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release date: February 28, 2023

The tagline for Destiny 2 Lightfall is “the end begins here”, and that’s not something you want to hear when you’re the good guys trying to stop evil from spreading across the system.

The Witness is here, and they’re not alone. You’ll go to a special cyberpunk city on Neptune and do what you can to work with your fellow Guardians and stop any plans from going down.

But there’s more than just a new story to dive into here, the game also grants you access to a new sub-class in Strand. Wield it to both tug at the threads of reality, as well as go and bound across the city like never before!

#16 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

To some, the heartland of America is a place to “make your roots” and then to grow wherever you want it to grow because there is potential to do lots there if you give it the chance to change you.

But in Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland, this will be the next fight for the soul of America from people who are trying to corrupt it.

You’ll be a new set of Division operatives who are sent to the small Midwest place known as Silver Creek. The people there are in danger from various outside forces, and The Division has to stop them by any means available.

For if the heartland is destroyed, what is America?

#15 The Expanse

Developer: Deck Nine

Publisher: Telltale Games

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release date: 2023

Many consider The Expanse to be one of the best sci-fi shows ever made, and now, TellTale Games is going to go and make sure that you can continue its story by going back to before the beginning! Because the TellTale Games The Expanse title will put you in the role of Camina Drummer on board of the Artemis.

A mutiny has happened on board the ship, and as the vessel’s XO, you’ll have to figure out what’s going on, and how to deal with it all. Your choices will matter here in more ways than one. So be careful what you do, as it will have consequences.

#14 Persona 3 Portable

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platforms: PS2, PSV, PC, NS, PS4, XBO, X/S

Release date: 2023 Modern Platforms

While its release date on modern platforms hasn’t been announced just yet, Persona 3 Portable will be a game that many are going to try due to it being a precursor to the hit game in Persona 5.

In this version of the game, you’ll be a part of the high school group known as SEES. They head to a dark dimension every day during an “extra hour” that was created when the two worlds were connected. Using their mighty Personas they will try and slay the darkness in order to bring light back to the world at large.

Be warned though, these turn-based battles are not easy. So master your Personas so that they can be as strong as you!

#13 Persona 4 Golden

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platforms: PS2, PSV, PC, NS, PS4, XBO, X/S

Release date: 2023 Modern Platforms

Long before Persona 5 was winning hearts and minds, Persona 4 Golden was doing that with the gamers that played it. This coming of age story binds a group of young characters together in a town that is full of both mystery and danger. Mainly because a string of deaths have caused many to wonder what is happening.

Dive deep into the story through these characters eyes, then jump into battle with their Personas in turn-based struggles against mighty monsters! Will you learn the truth before it’s too late? Play the game that many consider one of the best out there RPG-wise in Persona 4 Golden!

#12 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 is a space flight simulator, much like its predecessor. Building functioning spacecraft was a huge part of the original tile, but the sequel offers its own additions. Colonies are new to the series, letting players build space stations and communities on other planets. This feeds into the interstellar travel system, which was not featured in the original game. Kerbal Space Program 2 also promises to include multiplayer at launch for the first time.

#11 Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: IllFonic

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Asymmetrical multiplayer games are all the rage nowadays. With that in mind, few intellectual properties are better for this brand of competitive gaming than Ghostbusters. Four players take the role of the titular ghostbusters, meanwhile the fifth player controls each stage’s ghost. For fans of the film series, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed‘s story is considered canon, taking place after Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Developed by the same studio that brought us Friday the 13th, we’re sure the license is in good hands. It also offers full crossplay support, so you can still play with your friends on other platforms.

#10 The Wolf Among Us 2

Developer: Telltale Games

Publisher: Telltale Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Telltale Games was infamous for taking on more than it could chew, leading to a swath of technical issues and narratives that felt a little rushed. The Wolf Among Us was one of the team’s most polished games, with an equally captivating story and characters. Based on the Fables comic series, it subverst users’ expectations of classic characters. While the new Telltale Games is not quite the same as it used to be, The Wolf Among Us 2 still has many fans excited.

#9 Dead Island 2

Developer: Dambuster Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: February 3, 2023

Nope, this isn’t a trick, and it isn’t a lie, Dead Island 2 really is coming. And it’s come a long way from the now meme’d trailer that was first shown off years ago.

This time around you’ll play as a set of characters in California, where zombies are seemingly everywhere and you’ll have to survive them. Not exactly surprising, right? The twist will be that you can kill them in a LARGE variety of ways, including getting the environment to do it via certain objects like dropping an electrical box on them.

What’s more, we have a release date of early next year for it, so if all goes well, it won’t be delayed…again…again…again…

#8 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: Early 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty seems to be a continuation of Team Ninja’s recent work. The studio has been making action RPGs within the same vein since 2017’s Nioh, with the setting, demons, and art design in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being almost indistinguishable from Nioh . Even if it feels samey at this early stage in its marketing cycle, we can count on it being a quality release. Hopefully for PS4 owners, Team Ninja can circumvent the major technical issues that plagued Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

#7 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Developer: Cygames

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Developed by Cygames, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG set within the Granblue universe. The franchise began with Granblue Fantasy on mobile platforms, released exclusively in Japan. In the time since, there has been a fighting game and even an anime. Platinum Games was contracted to help Cygames, which means we should expect solid combat even if nothing else pans out. Being in development since at least as early as 2016, the PS4 version would have been the only target console platform for years.

#6 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

If you’re looking for a fresh and fun action RPG for you to both dive into, and then play for an incredibly long time, then you’re in luck. Because Path of Exile 2 is coming, and it aims to be just as grand as the first title.

If you haven’t played the first game, fear not, the two are connected in a way that’ll let you be part of both so you won’t have to backtrack a lot. The team have long-since proven that they’re good at keeping players entertained with a wide variety of updates and patches. So choose your character, go across the lands that you seek to explore and get loot from, and battle against the enemies you come across!

#5 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard’s successful hero shooter, with a PvE element being included in the final release. While not quite the full on campaign mode some were hoping for, it still promises to move the Overwatch story forward. This new mode will see continual updates just like the PvP, meaning more story will arrive over time. The only downside stems from the fact that Overwatch 2 will outright replace Overwatch. This leaves those that prefer the original’s larger team size with no options. However, this seamless transition also bodes well for Sony’s last-gen machine. With only a modest improvement to the overall visuals, the PS4 should continue to stick to its 60 FPS target.

#4 Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

After a botched Street Fighter 5 launch, Capcom seems eager to turn the franchise’s perception around. Even with the years of updates, there’s still the stench of that last entry looming over the iconic fighting game series — one which Capcom is taking very seriously. Street Fighter 6 prioritizes singleplayer content as part of this initiative, with an expansive campaign mode that takes place in an explorable open world. With the studio equally catering to casual audiences and the FGC, Street Fighter 6 feels positioned to succeed out of the gate unlike Street Fighter 5.

#3 Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 24, 2023

First came the Resident Evil 2 remake which remade the beloved game for a new generation. Then there was the RE3 remake that showcased the terror of Nemesis with modern graphics. Now, it’s only nature that there is an Resident Evil 4 remake, and the question now is, how will the game grow from this?

Well, the first thing is that we can tell the graphical design is trying to make this feel like a doom and gloom title. We also got to see some familiar faces like Leon S Kennedy and Ashley (the President’s daughter). But what surprises are waiting for us inside? Capcom has promised a lot for this remake, let’s see if they can deliver an experience as member as the first release.

#2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

Welcome to Baghdad. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’re going to go back once again to the roots of the franchise. One that was about traversing a grand city in order to help the Brotherhood take out targets of interest to further the cause of the people.

You will be Basim, and with your stealth training and assassination arts you’ll do what must be done. But fear not, you won’t be alone, you’ll be watched over by a veteran assassin who will make sure you don’t get yourself in too much trouble.

Weave your way through the districts of Baghdad and see all that it has to offer. You won’t be disappointed.

#1 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

For some, Hogwarts Legacy might be considered a “dream come true”. Because in many ways, THIS is the Harry Potter game that many have wanted to play for a long time. Because this time around, you’re playing your own story in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You will “live the unwritten” and forget the path you want, no matter where it goes.

Do you want to be in a house other than Gryffindor? By all means, and get the wand you want as well!

Will you explore every nook and cranny of the castle to see what’s there? Will you seek out the best of magic or the darkest of arts? What kind of student will you be? Find out when Hogwarts Legacy arrives next year.