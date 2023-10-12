Dead Island 2 First Story Expansion Confirmed For This November

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the upcoming expansion.

omg i need this now — AesmaTV 🇰🇷 (@AesmaTV) October 11, 2023

Let’s gooooooo finally — Tay (@ThaGoatLuffy) October 11, 2023

Maybe a reason to come back to this game, when it came out it was fun, but I just stopped playing after around 2 weeks ☹️ — XL5000 boi (@Meepster32) October 11, 2023

Original Story…

Dead Island 2 was one of those games that most of us thought would be left in development hell. The game was first revealed during E3 2014, where we would go through a new zombie FPS, this time developed under Yager Development after Techland opted to work on Dying Light after they finished Dead Island. However, as you all know, the game swapped development studios and was consistently delayed. It wouldn’t be until earlier this year that the game finished development and was released into the marketplace.

So, if you went through the game and found it enjoyable, prepare for the first expansion. We know that there were a couple of expansions in the works for Dead Island 2, and the first is Haus. This expansion is set in a new area where you’re facing against a Malibu cult in an outlandish techno-death bash. It’s an over-the-top storyline, and we don’t expect anything different from Dead Island 2. We know this storyline will have you battling through the Malibu cult, where the group leader, Konstantin, wants to thrive in this new future.

Today, it’s been confirmed that players interested in this new expansion will find it released on November 2, 2023. That will give you a bit more zombie FPS goodness as we head into the holiday season. Outside the new location and storyline, there are some additional weapons, including the K-ROSSBOW and Hog Roaster. Likewise, there is set to be eight new skill cards added to the mix. So again, expect to take on enemies with new weapons and additional skills for your slayer.

With that said, if you have yet to dive into Dead Island 2, the game is available across last-generation and current-generation console platforms. Currently, the game can be picked up for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The game is set fifteen years after the events of Dead Island, where the storyline is mainly set within the city of Los Angeles.

If you’re looking for more insight into the base game and our overall impressions, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title. You can view the video embedded below. This will give you some gameplay footage and a little more insight into the narrative and mechanics while avoiding anything we deem to be spoilers for the gameplay experience.