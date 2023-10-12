PlayStation Plus Premium Unlocks PS5 Cloud Streaming This Month

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the the new upcoming feature.

I wish I could stream this directly to a portable device without having to connect to a PS5. ChiTwnKid96 – YouTube Comment

This needs to be available on the mobile app!! DevinGamed – YouTube Comment

Definitely justifies the 3rd price increase in a year. Especially when half of your subscribers can’t even access this feature or other core premium features. Way to go Sony, love how much you respect the people who give you money. dylanpaoloni7531 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Sony unveiled earlier this year that they wanted to deliver PlayStation 5 cloud streaming soon. Today, we’re finding that PlayStation 5 cloud streaming is finally coming this month to those who are subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Premium membership tier. Now, it will be a rollout to different markets worldwide, and only supported titles will be available to stream. However, we can likely expect that list to continue to grow with new exciting releases.

Streaming is certainly becoming more mainstream, and cloud gaming was even a concern for some regulators when Microsoft sought the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, while you could stream the latest Xbox Series X/S games today, Sony is finally attempting to get cloud gaming off the ground for their PlayStation 5 titles. Players will first need to be a member of PlayStation Plus Premium, and when it becomes available, you’ll be able to enjoy some video game hits without downloading them. For instance, we know that the targeted date for this feature rollout in North America will be October 30, 2023.

So, we have a little ways to go before we can try this cloud gaming feature out on the PlayStation 5 console. According to the PlayStation Blog post, Sony aims to deliver this feature to hundreds of PlayStation 5 titles. We don’t have the complete list available, but some of the games mentioned in the examples on PlayStation Blog include Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV, among others. That should hopefully open up new ways to enjoy games and test them out.

Your internet connection will play a major role in the kind of experience you can expect. But if you have a strong enough connection, you can expect resolutions up to 4K at 60 FPS. That should really cut down the time you would have to wait for a game to download and install. Furthermore, this could prove a solid means to try a game out before having to sacrifice some of your storage space and time to get the game loaded on your console. For now, we’ll have to wait for PlayStation 5 cloud gaming to roll out before we can see just how well consumers take up with the new streaming capabilities or if Sony is capable of keeping the service up without any significant issues.