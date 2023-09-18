Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Games This Month

It looks like Xbox is offering a heads-up of what games are leaving Xbox Game Pass this month. Typically, this is not how games are revealed to be leaving the subscription service, but thanks to Gamerant, we’re getting an early look at what’s leaving. Fortunately, even though these games are leaving the subscription service, there are still some incentives to try these titles out before they are only made available through the Xbox digital storefront or purchasing physical copies from a retailer.

Xbox Game Pass typically has two waves of video game reveals each month. Microsoft will take to the Xbox Wire to alert followers of what video games are coming to this month’s subscription service. Likewise, they also unveil just what video games are removed. We’ve already had the first wave of games unveiled, along with titles that were leaving the subscription service during that first wave. Now, while we’re waiting for the second wave to be unveiled officially, Microsoft has already revealed what titles are being removed through the Leaving Soon category within the Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 30, 2023

Beacon Pines

Despot’s Game

Last Call BBS

Moonscars

Prodeus

Outriders

Shenzhen I/O

Weird West

As mentioned, there is an incentive here to check the games out even though they are being removed. Microsoft provides a 20% discount to purchase the games if you wish to keep them in your library. That’s a decent saving if you find that you enjoy a game and want to play through it entirely or just want to ensure you can go back to a title you found enjoyable from this list. Hopefully, you had the chance to try these games and have gone through them already. That’s the unfortunate part of Xbox Game Pass, as third-party titles don’t stay on the service. Instead, you will only find that Microsoft’s first-party games are featured on the Xbox Game Pass without the fear of being removed. That is, of course, if licensing issues pop up.

At any rate, while we know these games are being removed, we do know that there will be a second wave of titles being added to the mix soon. We just have to wait for the official Microsoft Xbox Wire blog post to get published before we know just what’s coming soon. That list will hopefully appear tomorrow alongside the next additions of Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 titles being unlocked.