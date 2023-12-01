Xbox Series X Console Now At Its Lowest Price Yet

Video games are expensive. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that. But if you want to enjoy some of the latest games, it can mean picking and choosing what new release to grab. Other games are forced to sit on the back burner until they drop down to a more comfortable price. However, if you are still waiting to get on the latest-generation platforms, there’s a new deal we want to highlight. The Microsoft Xbox Series X is now reportedly at its lowest price yet. This is for those located in the United States.

Whether you’re trying to get into the latest-generation console platforms or if you’re after a gift for someone this holiday season, this deal is worth checking out. Thanks to the VGC, we’re finding out that the Xbox Series X has dropped to its lowest price even after the Black Friday deals. Located at Walmart, consumers can pick up an Xbox Series X console for as low as $349.00. This is also a bundle deal, so you get a Diablo IV copy with the console. MSRP for this bundle is $559.99, so that’s a pretty nice savings, especially if you were already on the market for either the next-generation platforms or the Xbox Series X console in particular.

This deal is also not locked behind anything. So, you don’t have to be a subscriber to the Walmart Plus subscription service. Of course, that might be a good deal, but others could be wondering if a new revision of the Xbox Series X is coming out into the marketplace. We’ve seen leaked documents in the past that suggested Microsoft had a refresh console in mind, but nothing has been officially confirmed. Likewise, this would be a new revision to potentially compete with Sony, who had just recently revised its PlayStation 5 console to come in a bit smaller.

Regardless, it’s a new low for the console and might be enticing for some consumers to pick this platform up. Best of all, these deals are great to find as we’re in the holiday season and we start shopping for gifts for our loved ones. We’ll continue monitoring for notable deals and sharing them with you. Meanwhile, if you do get this console, it’s worth noting that Microsoft just unveiled the first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. You can get a complete breakdown of all the games coming to the subscription service right here. We should see a second wave of games unveiled midway into the month.