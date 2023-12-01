Industry Insider Offers Insights To The Game Awards 2023

There is plenty of anticipation over The Game Awards. This is an annual event, and with it, we get to celebrate the incredible achievements of selected studios and individuals in the video game industry. While we have the award part of the ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments, there’s also a section just on new game reveals. The Game Awards has a wide range of new video game reveals, teases, and updates each year. While we don’t know what exactly will be featured this year, there is some speculation being offered by one industry insider.

Jeff Grubb recently commented on what he’s heard about this year’s The Game Awards. This is a reliable industry insider; we’ll have to wait and see what comes to fruition. However, thanks to Idlesloth84_ on the X social media platform, we have a breakdown and timestamps to when Jeff made these speculations during his recent podcast episode. For starters, Jeff noted that we would likely see some games like more on Elden Ring DLC, potentially a new Jurassic Park game, and Dragon Age might make an appearance. Of course, this is speculation, and even Jeff is not entirely sure if we will see these games during the event.

Meanwhile, Jeff did note that he’s heard there will likely be some big new IP reveals from several third-party companies. Of course, with these being new IPs, it’s uncertain how popular some of these games will be for their announcements. That said, we’ll have to wait and see what some of these games will end up being. Then there are always updates for games we have already seen in the past that haven’t had a showcase in a long time. One of those is Silent Hill 2, the remake that Bloober Team even expressed to fans that Konami will have to be the company to reveal anything new regarding the game as they are publishing the title.

Again, we don’t have long to wait before we finally get to see what games are showcased during The Game Awards. If you haven’t already marked your calendars, The Game Awards is set to take place on December 7, 2023. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, we can expect the event to stream at 7:30 PM ET across all major digital and social media platforms. We don’t know exactly how long the stream will take, but going from prior years, we can likely expect a couple of hours. This will feature acceptance speeches and various trailers revealing new games or updates.