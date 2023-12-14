Xbox Game Pass December 2023 Wave 1 Titles Revealed

Update:

Goat Simulator 3, Against the Storm, Tin Hearts, Far Cry 6, Remnant II, Spirit of the North, SteamWorld Build, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, Rise of the Tomb Raider, While the Iron’s Hot, and World War Z: Aftermath are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Original Story…

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is something well worth investing in if you own the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. These latest-generation platforms can download the latest game releases on the service to play natively on your hardware. This subscription service allows you to access a wide collection of video games. We get two waves of new games added to the subscription service each month, with the first happening right at the start of the month. Today, through the official Xbox Wire, Microsoft has unveiled the first wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

There’s a total of twelve games coming this December, which also varies in different genres. Hopefully, you have something here of interest to get you through the first half of December. Of course, if you don’t find something here, the next wave of games is slated to come out midway into the upcoming month. Unfortunately, we don’t have any idea as to what will be included in that collection. Regardless, we’ll list down what games are coming to the subscription service and what platforms they can play.

Xbox Game Pass December 2023 Wave 1

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – Now Available

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7

Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers are also getting two new games. This is the base version of Xbox Game Pass that replaced Xbox Live Gold. Microsoft noted that they would add some games to this collection, and on December 6, 2023, you can expect Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service. So, if you just have Xbox Game Pass Core, you at least will have something new to enjoy this month, but these games are few and far between when it comes to new releases. So we’ll have to wait and see if any new additions are made to the collection as we head into the next month.