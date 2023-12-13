Is The Nintendo Switch Successor Being Shown Off In Next Two Months?

When the video game industry looks back on the Nintendo Switch and all it did, it’ll likely be remembered as one of the greatest consoles ever released, and for multiple reasons. First off, it was the console that “saved Nintendo” after the disastrous release of the Wii U. Not only that, but Nintendo ensured that the Switch had meaningful 1st and 3rd party games every year so that gamers always had something to play. One could argue that it has one of the greatest lineups in history, and it’s still not done dishing out games. But right now, many are focused on what comes next.

You see, Nintendo has been tight-lipped about what comes next from them console-wise for years, and that has led to all sorts of rumors about what the console may be like and when it may be announced. Enter Zippo, an insider who claims to know when the Nintendo Switch successor will be unveiled. According to his latest blog, he feels the system will be shown in the next two months.

At first, that seems like a logical assumption. All signs point to the next console being released in 2024, and Nintendo will want to build hype for the system before it launches. Second, when they unveiled the Switch, they did it at a “global event” in January 2017, and it was a huge success as it not only unveiled the system release date but revealed several of the games that would be on the system in that year and beyond.

The catch is that Nintendo themselves said they wouldn’t do a full reveal until the system was “close to launch.” The 2017 event was about three months before release, and we doubt the Switch successor will be released in a similar timeframe. Why? Nintendo has been plugging Switch games for 2024, including games featuring Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

While Nintendo did say they wouldn’t abandon the Switch software-wise when the next system releases, it would be unwise to overshadow the upcoming game releases with a new console launch.

This is why you don’t trust rumors like these. They can say whatever they want and “cite sources” they don’t have to name. Plus, they’re not Nintendo! It’s hard to wait for information like this, but The Big N has always been one to do things on its own time, including unveiling its next systems.

So when everything is ready? It’ll be ready, and they’ll let the whole world know about it.