Epic Games Store Next Free Game Potentially Leaked

Epic Games Store typically showcases a few more free game giveaways during the holiday season. However, if you’re looking for something new to enjoy right now, then you might want to pick up their current free title offer. If you didn’t catch the reveal yesterday, the PC digital store is providing players with a free copy of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. This collection will give the players the base game and a few expansions. But we knew that a new game was coming next week. That might spark the daily releases that we saw in the past from the digital storefront.

Today, we’re finding out from billbil-kun on the X social media platform that the next free game could be DNF Duel. This is apparently the second giveaway being offered on December 20, 2023. That is not confirmed, and even the social media account for billbil-kun admits that they don’t have definitive proof. But this is a reliable industry insider who has had a rather solid track record when it comes to leaks. So we’ll have to wait for the date to roll around, but at least we might have a heads-up on what could be coming.

Likewise, this might save you some money if you were already eying the purchase of this game. However, again, we have to wait for the date to roll around to find out if this is actually the game coming our way. Typically, Epic Games Store will advertise what games are coming to the digital storefront for free a week ahead. But being that this is the holiday season, we might not see these reveals until they happen. Again, it was previously revealed that we are going to see a total of seventeen games released for free on the Epic Games Store this holiday season. That could mean we’ll get daily releases, which might not prompt players to wait too long before the games are made available.

🚨 EGS GIVEAWAY 2 🚨

I still don't have a definitive proof about this one but,



There are high chances we may get DNF Duel as a 2nd giveaway on Dec 20th, 2023#EpicGamesStore #HolidaySale #Giveawayshttps://t.co/dqUOzoxd1o — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) December 14, 2023

Of course, at the same time, that means the games won’t be available for too long before they are removed from being available for free. If you’re unfamiliar with the free weekly games from the Epic Games Store, then prepare to make a free account. Epic Games was looking to compete against Valve and their Steam digital storefront. A way to bring consumers onto their platform was by offering free weekly game titles to pick up.

These games ranged from past AAA hits to small indie gems. Players just had to make a free account on Epic Games Store, and from there, you can claim the games as they are made available. This way, the games are available under account whenever you feel like playing through them. But as mentioned, the holiday season typically sees more games offered with a time limit to when you can claim these games.