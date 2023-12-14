Marvel’s Blade Has New Concept Art Available

It was highly rumored that we would see something from the folks over at Arkane Lyon during The Game Awards last week. This speculation was split between a new installment to their beloved Dishonored franchise and a potentially new game based around Marvel’s Blade. When the event took place, it was unveiled that Marvel’s Blade was actually in the works. Now Microsoft would have their own stab at a potential exclusive like how Sony was able to bring out Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Wolverine to their PlayStation fanbase.

Details were incredibly scarce for Marvel’s Blade. We only got a small teaser trailer with no gameplay footage. Instead, all that we received was a look at the iconic character who was now battling out a new vampire legion that popped up in Paris. This should make for quite an action-packed and even stealthy gameplay experience. If you’re unfamiliar with Blade, this is a Marvel comic book franchise that follows a man who’s half human and half vampire.

With some of the abilities of a vampire, our protagonist has taken it upon himself to fight for humanity. It’s a brutal battle against the vampire legion that preys on humans. Of course, being that this is Arkane’s take, we’ll have to wait and see just what the backstory and premise are for the game. Still, new concept art has surfaced online, which you can view courtesy of an upload by X social media user Klobrille. This helps paint a terrifying Paris that is quickly becoming overwhelmed by vampires terrorizing the streets.

Arkane Studios Lyon shares new concept art for Marvel's Blade. pic.twitter.com/6AxYwszMBO — Klobrille (@klobrille) December 14, 2023

It’s worth noting that this upcoming Marvel’s Blade game is coming by Arkane Lyon and not Arkane Austin. Arkane Austin was responsible for Redfall, another vampire game that failed to deliver. Instead, Arkane Lyon is the folks who delivered Dishonored and Deathloop into the marketplace. Furthermore, while Microsoft owns Arkane after they acquired ZeniMax Media, it’s uncertain if Marvel’s Blade is an exclusive title. There’s been nothing confirmed just yet on whether Microsoft will retain the exclusivity of this game or if it will be opened up to rival platforms. In the meantime, you can view the new concept images above or check out the announcement trailer for Marvel’s Blade below. We’ll continue to wait for any confirmation on what platforms this upcoming title will end up releasing for.