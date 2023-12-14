Could Hogwarts Legacy Break Huge Gaming Streak In The US?

In the video game space, records are something that many people pay attention to because they can often paint a picture of how good someone is doing, how bad they’re doing, or what might come next. For example, there were years when the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console on the market worldwide because its competition could literally not keep up. Then, when they did, they overtook it within the monthly sales numbers. But for Hogwarts Legacy, it has the potential to break a record in the United States that has been going on for 15 years.

What record is that? Well, throughout the last decade-and-a-half, one franchise has dominated the US sales charts: Call of Duty. The only times the franchise didn’t get the best-selling spot in the US was when Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 came out. That says quite a bit, wouldn’t you say?

But currently, it’s Hogwarts Legacy that is in the top spot in the United States, and you can see the sheet that proves this below:

YTD ending November 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/XKp7H0JStA — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

As you’ll likely have noticed, that sheet is for the end of November. However, there are many reasons to think that the “magical title” can beat the latest shooter in the established franchise.

The biggest reason is that both franchises are huge in the US. While Harry Potter is a global property, the movies that were released in the US were a goldmine in various ways. We’re talking about the main movies, for the record, not the terrible spinoffs. So when the new video game arrived, and it promised to let gamers “live the unwritten” and have a unique story that would let them be a true witch or wizard within Harry Potter’s world, gamers were interested. Then, when it turned out the game was as good as advertised? That’s what helped get it to the current best-selling spot.

Another twist is that the Nintendo Switch version of the game recently came out, and if that game does well enough, it’ll help boost sales even further.

On the flip side, the latest Call of Duty game is kind of on the opposite end of the spectrum regarding its “status.” Yes, it’s selling well, but it’s doing so despite many flaws pointed out by fans and critics alike. And in regions like the UK, its sales were MUCH less compared to the previous entry.

It might be a magical duel to the end, but we know who we’re rooting for!