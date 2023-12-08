Hogwarts Legacy Receives A Holiday Nintendo Switch Trailer

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more anticipated games released this year. The Harry Potter franchise fans couldn’t wait to dive into their own magical adventure in this open-world RPG. The video game was eventually released, but it wasn’t what some fans had hoped. Rather than being released across all platforms simultaneously, Hogwarts Legacy launched in three separate waves. We first received this game for next-generation platforms and PCs. Then, we saw the game come out on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. Lastly, the game had become available for the Nintendo Switch.

This is not necessarily a new game at this point, but those on Nintendo Switch are just getting their way through the campaign. Just last month, we received Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch platform, and what better way to bring in the holiday season for some fans than by going through this RPG? While the game launched last month, we have one more trailer that managed to get tossed online as we approach the holiday season. You can view the latest trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the game in the video we have embedded below.

The big comparison difference between the Nintendo Switch and other platforms is just how much developers over at Avalanche Software had to dial the game back. Visually, it’s not as impressive as the other platforms, and there are plenty of loading screens to get through. Still, that hasn’t persuaded fans from not picking this game up. For some who only have the Nintendo Switch to enjoy this game, Hogwarts Legacy holds up nicely for the platform. Certain areas would have been nice to see on par with the platform competitors, but we are now dealing with some aging hardware. It’s only a matter of time before Nintendo unveils the Nintendo Switch successor. Hopefully, that release will be able to make third-party developers’ job easy to port games over.

With that said, if you haven’t played Hogwarts Legacy yet, then this is an action RPG that takes place before the events of the Harry Potter novels. Players are welcomed into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as late arrivals. Our protagonist is found with the ability to see and wield ancient magic. However, something far more sinister is at play here that could affect all magic going forward. If you’re looking for more insight into the game, check out our Before You Buy video coverage here. With that said, this is coverage from when the game was released and not a complete representation of what you can expect on the Nintendo Switch platform.