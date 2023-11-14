Hogwarts Legacy Devs Made Some Deep Cuts For Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been enjoying the game for the better part of this year. However, only today were those on the Nintendo Switch platform finally given access. That’s not too surprising, as we often see games get pushed further behind for the Nintendo Switch port release. But the Nintendo Switch is quickly aging, and it’s near time we get a proper successor console from the big Nintendo company. This Hogwarts Legacy release is another example of just how much content is forced out of the game just to optimize it for a release.

To be clear, we’re not pointing the finger at Avalanche Software. It’s clear that the Nintendo Switch is a tough console to continue supporting with new thrilling releases. For some players, it’s exciting to see the game just be available, in general, for the Nintendo hybrid console. Meanwhile, thanks to SwitchUp, which is a YouTube channel dedicated to Nintendo content, we’re getting a great comparison video. The video offers a great performance review of the game and then showcases the big flaw the channel found when compared to its rival counterparts.

There are some major cuts throughout the game. In the video’s comparison section, we can see how much the scenery, both in rooms and in the open world, has changed. Things are dialed back and lose some of the detailed charm from the initial release. Meanwhile, there’s also the fact that we’re left with quite a few loading screens. Again, it’s not surprising, but whereas the counterpart versions of the game offer more seamless exploration, players are instead forced into loading a variety of sections of the game.

An example is when venturing through Hogsmeade. Players will find that they can’t just go into shops. Instead, on the Nintendo Switch, there is a pause for a loading screen to allow players to walk into the building. It might break immersion for some players, but it’s at least running on the Nintendo Switch. You can view the video from SwitchUp below. However, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage right here. With that said, this Before You Buy video coverage is for when the game was initially released and doesn’t represent the Nintendo Switch port. It’s only a matter of time before we finally see the Nintendo Switch successor, and hopefully, it’s a console that can better suit some of these third-party releases.