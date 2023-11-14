Nintendo UK Previews Their Black Friday Deals

No prices for these deals for now.

Nintendo UK has revealed their upcoming Black Friday deals.

As revealed by Video Games Chronicle, on the top of their hardware bundles are the Super Mario Bros Wonder bundle. This bundle has a Mario Red Switch OLED, a download code for Super Mario Bros Wonder, and a soft Mario toy.

Their second hardware bundle comes with an Aloha Edition Animal Crossing Switch Lite, that comes with soft Isabelle and Tom Nook soft toys. A third bundle comes with a Switch console, alongside a physical copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg strap, and a water bottle.

Nintendo has also revealed two batches of games that will be discounted until December 2, 2023.

These games are going on sale starting November 16, 2023, at 2 PM GMT:

EA Sports FC 24

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Gold Edition

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sonic Superstars

No Man’s Sky

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Persona Collection

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

These games are going on sale starting November 20, 2023, at 2 PM GMT:

Metroid Prime Remastered

Fae Farm

Red Dead Redemption

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bayonetta 3

Super Mario Odyssey

As you can see, the games are a combination of Nintendo’s best first and second party releases, as well as quite a few games that may not be as popular with gamers, but will definitely find its audience with families and younger gamers.

One notable game part of this sale is Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition. As we had previously reported, Disney and Gameloft dropped initial plans to make Disney Dreamlight Valley a free-to-play game, and have decided to make it a full retail release. Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t actually releasing on retail until December 5, 2023. Clearly, this will be a pre-order for the Ultimate Edition.

Also notable is EA Sports FC 24, which was published all the way back in September. This is the first new football game from EA for the Nintendo Switch that is a genuine new release. While FIFA 18 to 23 where published on the Switch, fans had opined that all of these games had been basically FIFA 18 with new rosters. EA Sports FC 24 also received favorable reviews on the Nintendo Switch. If there was ever a time for Switch owners to get back into association football video games, this is their big chance.