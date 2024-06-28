Rockstar Games Shows Off Special Concept Art At Scotland Museum

Some things are there that were never shown before...

There’s a movement going on in the world to not just honor video games and help preserve them for future generations, but to showcase the many pieces of art that have gone into making various titles over the years. Even things like concept art can shed a lot of light on how things evolved or developed in a video game, not to mention give a key insight into the creators before they ever made a 3D model or did an animation. Enter the National Museum of Scotland’s Game On space, where Rockstar Games was honored because of how its North branch is located in Scotland.

Rockstar Games provided multiple things for their special exhibit in the museum, including some never-before-seen concept art for Red Dead Redemption 2. VGC was there at the museum to check it out, and they took a video of it, which you can see below. Needless to say, the company was thrilled about the chance to show off their hard work at the museum exhibit:

“Scotland has played an instrumental part in the evolution of video games as a medium,” said Jennifer Kolbe, Head of Publishing at Rockstar. “We’re excited to help the National Museum of Scotland reveal more about the nation’s contributions to this thriving aspect of modern culture.”

It should be noted that this museum doesn’t just have art or memorabilia from games like Rockstar’s, but they have a set of 50 games from throughout gaming history for people to play.

The reason this kind of museum is needed is because video games aren’t just a part of our world, they’re ingrained in our culture at the highest levels. There are TV shows and movies based on video game properties, and some of them have been acclaimed, gotten awards, or even grossed a billion dollars at the box office!

Not to mention, there are people in various industries who use video games as inspiration for things, including personas and gear at wrestling events! Just look at Kenny Omega from AEW for proof of that.

Video games are beautiful, and they’re not just “things for kids.” These are fully grown adults who work hard to make these titles, and there are some games that are strictly for adults! So don’t let the fact that this is a museum exhibit fool you. This is a chance to show off not just Rockstar’s contributions to the industry but the ability of the industry to be appreciated as a whole.