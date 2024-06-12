Rumor: Red Dead Redemption PC Datamined On Epic Game Store

Datamining. It’s one of the most popular sources for leaks and advance information for video games. As we found out in the case of Call of Duty Black Ops 6’s install size, datamining is not always accurate.

Sometimes, the information people have is placeholder data. However, there is clearly a greater layer of legitimacy to datamined data compared to information that a select number of trusted games press and influencers claim, that they say they got from insider sources.

As shared on Twitter by videotechuk_, a new datamining website called EpicDB has just launched. As of this writing, the site is actually down, though we now know it’s being hosted by Cloudflare. But based on the name, it’s easy to guess that EpicDB would be just like SteamDB; a datamining website that will actually build a database of information that they can get from Epic Game Store’s servers.

videotechuk_ revealed that a listing for a game called Semla was added to Epic Game Store last February , 2024. Semla is the codename for Red Dead Redemption on PC, so just like that, we have our confirmation that Rockstar is bringing the game to PC.

This follows a fairly recent rerelease of the original Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Rockstar made a very limited release here, skipping Xbox because the Xbox 360 version of the game was available on the Xbox store.

Thanks to Xbox’s backwards compatibility program, the Xbox 360 original could be carried over by account to modern platforms, and could still be bought by newer Xbox users. On the other hand, this was the first time Red Dead Redemption appeared on a Nintendo platform, so those gamers may have experienced the game for the first time.

In Sony’s case, this is that uncommon instance where they put themselves in a bad position compared to Microsoft. Because of the difficulty in bringing PlayStation 3 games to newer platforms, Sony does not have a backwards compatibility program like Microsoft’s. They have had to handpick games to bring over, and most of the time, Sony’s platforms gets full remakes instead.

So Sony gamers had to double dip to play the game again on their newer platform, but with this rumor, even that port may seem unnecessary. Some Nintendo gamers may be content with not going to PC, but there are a lot of Xbox and PlayStation gamers who have gaming PCs too. If Red Dead Redemption really is coming to PC, there won’t be a need for those gamers to keep rebuying the game on console over and over anymore.