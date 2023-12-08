Marvel’s Blade Still Not Confirmed An Xbox Exclusive

It was a surprise announcement last night that Arkane Lyon was bringing out a Marvel game. There were rumors and speculation leading up to The Game Awards that Arkane was going to have some kind of title reveal during the show. We’ve seen rumors that it would be based around the Marvel’s Blade franchise, and we’ve also seen rumors that a Dishonored 3 reveal was coming. When the event kicked off, we finally got the confirmation that Arkane would bring Marvel’s Blade into the marketplace next. However, the real question fans have right now is where this game might land when released.

Arkane is owned by Microsoft. They managed to pick this game company up after they struck a deal to acquire ZeniMax Media. However, it was a surprise that none of the marketing materials released for the game last night indicated that this was a Microsoft exclusive. There wasn’t even a platform list on the title, but it’s likely to be released for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. Some fans wonder if this game might also see a release on competitor platforms like the Sony PlayStation 5. That is why VG247 reached out to Bethesda to clear up any confusion players might have.

Unfortunately, we won’t get any answer on that front quite yet. Instead, the comments VG247 received were that Bethesda would not be commenting on the matter. So that leaves fans without indication if Microsoft has a potential exclusive contender to battle against Sony. After all, PlayStation has been known for some of the big Marvel title releases. We saw Marvel’s Spider-Man and its sequel do incredibly well in the marketplace. Then there’s plenty of hype around Marvel’s Wolverine, a game we only saw once in a teaser and have yet to receive any new information, but it will be a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5.

Regardless, it might be a good while before we get any insight into where Marvel’s Blade will land. This is because we know the game production is still in early development. We only know we’re getting a game centered around Paris, where a vampire legion has spread. So, anything beyond that is more or less a mystery for now.

Of course, there is plenty of hope that this title ends up being a far better experience than Redfall, a game Arkane Austin released into the marketplace earlier in the year. That failed to capture much of an audience, but again, this is not the same studio team working on Marvel’s Blade as that will be coming from Arkane Lyon.