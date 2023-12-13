Epic Games Store Expected To Release 17 Free Games

Epic Games Store has become one of the big digital marketplaces for PC gaming. While there are various online retailers to pick up some new PC games, Steam has mainly dominated it. Valve’s digital PC storefront has continued to see players worldwide log in to enjoy their favorite video game titles. However, Epic was looking to offer some stiff competition. One of the means to get more consumers on their digital storefront is by offering free video game titles for players to claim. Each week, players can claim a game or two completely for free.

These games have also been rather varied. Some titles are massive AAAs that have been released in the past few years. Others have been small indie gems you can easily sink into for hours. However, the Epic Games Store gives more during the holiday season. We’ve seen the digital storefront offer players a variety of video games over a week. If you don’t recall, last year, there were a series of mystery games being given away. Players wouldn’t find out what the games were until they were unlocked.

Normally, we would see these games revealed weekly, but as we head closer to the holidays, the game giveaways transitioned into daily releases. So that’s something we’ll likely see continue starting next week. We have our first game giveaway today, which is Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. This includes some previously released expansions, such as The Witch Queen and Beyond Light. However, the next free game will be released next week, which might spark the free daily releases. According to a reliable industry insider, billbil-kun, who stated on the X social media platform, there’s a total of seventeen games being offered.

So, it's unexpected, we won't have 4 or 14, but 17 free games during EGS Holiday Sale 2023



The 1st should be from Today – Dec 19th or 20th

The 2nd from Dec 20th – 21th

.

.

.

The 17th from Jan 4th – 10th, 2024



(The 2nd game may starts at Dec 19th)https://t.co/45kygZypaZ — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) December 13, 2023

These games will be released over the remainder of this month and even into the start of 2024. But again, this is just an industry insider. While billbil-kun has been reliable in the past, we have to wait and see just what Epic Games Store offers this season. Again, these games will likely be a mystery, so you must log in daily to see what is being offered. Of course, you’ll also need a free account to claim these games. Fortunately, it’s free to create an account, so even if you can’t enjoy these games right now, you can at least claim them so they’ll be tied to your account.