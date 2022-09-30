14 Best Nintendo Switch Games Set in Space

Ever since the dawn of gaming, the industry has sought to replicate the experience of exploring space. Whether through the guise of an RPG or standard aerial combat shooter, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch games that take place in space. Taking games on the makes the Switch stand out from its competitors, but doing so while travelling across the unknown is a deeply comforting feeling. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games set in space.

#14 The Outer Worlds

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

The Outer Worlds is one of the best RPGs of the past decade. It shows exactly what sets Obsidian Entertainment apart from Bethesda, crafting more intricately detailed spaces filled with player agency. Even incidental characters such as shopkeeps are far more engaging and charismatic than most characters Bethesda have written. It’s a masterclass in its genre. It’s unfortunate, then, that this is one of the worst Nintendo Switch ports of all time. The amount of concessions and the degree to which they impact the game’s identity can’t be understated. With that said, it is still The Outer Worlds.

#13 No Man’s Sky

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

No Man’s Sky seems like a decent fit for the Nintendo Switch. While players would ideally seek the ultimate visual fidelity for a game that is effectively about sightseeing, there’s something captivating about taking a nearly infinite expanse of space anywhere. Even with the compromised visuals and lack of multiplayer, No Man’s Sky‘s core gameplay loop and procedural generation make it difficult to put down once you’re hooked.

#12 Astroneer

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Astroneer is a life simulation/base building title. Its seven worlds are the canvas through which players gather resources, expand their bases, and build elaborate contraptions for automating previously manual labor. You’re even able to shape the planet’s terrain itself, making immaculate sculptures and pathways with little restriction. It can be confusing to start with, but it’s also rewarding once you understand how all of its sytems work.

#11 Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is an open world space combat game that spans roughly 40 star systems. Despite taking place almost exclusively through the confines of a spaceship in open space, it is filled with dozens of hours content. This includes optional distractions such as dice poker and pool. Players that tend to grow attached to their vehicles in video games will be excited to mess around with the ship painting feature. This expansive toolset lets you paint custom designs onto your ships, with a user interface that resembles old-school Microsoft Paint. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is an expansive playground that’s worth taking on the go.

#10 Journey to the Savage Planet

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

As the debut and only game by Typhoon Studios, Journey to the Savage Planet is a strong start and lasting legacy for a team that got cut short. Its visually stunning hand-crafted planet rewards exploration and resource management. Even if combat isn’t its strongest suit, you’ll find plenty to dig into from cataloguing various species and fauna to solving puzzles across its open world. This inviting visual style is matched by an equally infectious set-up, replete with hilariously satirical dialogue and world-building.

#9 Doom

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Doom is often regarded as one of the most impressive impossible Nintendo Switch ports. Initially released in 2016, targeting high-end 60 FPS visuals for the time, it was a technical achievement. For those that are okay with the drop to 30 frames per second, Doom is still one of the best modern shooters around. It reinvents the series without chasing modern trends that feel out of place. Doom also gets points for introducing the contextual glory kill system, which never gets old.

#8 Warframe

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Warframe is one of the best free to play games — one which has transformed radically over the years. Even if you find yourself put off by the grind and free to play wait times, Warframe offers solace in its core gameplay. The sastifying ranged and melee combat incorporates plenty of acrobatics into the mix. As far as movement systems go, Warframe is one of the most responsive games of all time. Animations can look a little awkward, but the end-user experience offers the perfect degree of agency.

#7 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Starlink: Battle for Atlas appears similar to No Man’s Sky in the sense that players explore vastly different planets throughout space. Unlike No Man’s Sky, however, its world isn’t a nearly infinite procedurally generated black hole. While quite large, the Starlink map has a definitive ending. It also places a larger emphasis on combat and ship customization, influenced by its initial toys-to-life run. Aside from the base ship model, Ubisoft also sold various attachments, which could be slotted onto existing ship frames. Luckily, every ship part can also be accessed through the game without any intermediary steps.

#6 Everspace

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Everspace is a roguelike space shooter game with an addictive gameplay loop. Instead of placing you in the vast openness of space, the game is split between dedicated levels. After defeating enough enemies and collecting resources, you unlock the next level within that run. These resources can be used to upgrade your equipment or buy new ships. It’s also replayable as each level is randomly generated, which combined with the loot hunt, can make it hard to put down.

#5 Alien: Isolation

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Alien: Isolation is one of the more graceful Nintendo Switch conversions. As a cross-gen title, it has a clear edge over the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions even if it doesn’t match the PS4 or Xbox One releases. This leaves little friction between the player and the game — one which is still among the best horror games of the past decade. The alien AI’s invulnerable and adaptibility makes it a constant threat that’s far more menacing than the stalker equivalents in the Resident Evil games. There’s also a huge curveball toward the tail-end of the game that ratchets up the tension just when you started becoming comfortable with your main adversary.

#4 Among Us

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Among Us is a game about deception, sleuthing, and fostering relationships. As crewmates work to fill out a checklist to prepare a ship for departure, there’s a designated impostor actively foiling these plans. The impostor must kill the crew while remaining undetected, meanwhile the crew must band together to identify the impostor. Best of all, Among Us supports full crossplay across every single platform, including iOS and Android. This makes it an easy game for anyone to play with a group of friends.

#3 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is the perfect game to play with a good friend or romantic partner. While it is perfectly playable alone it’s uniquely frantic gameplay shines when other human players are involved. Players pilot a spaceship in search of materials to upgrade said ship. All of the ship’s facilities must be micromanaged individually. While one player is activating a defense grid, the other mans a turret. While one players dictates the ship’s movement, the other is firing away at enemies. It’s fast-paced without being overhwelming or frustrating.

#2 Citizen Sleeper

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Citizen Sleeper might be one of 2022’s biggest sleeper hits. This narrative-driven RPG takes a different ship from most other genre entries on consoles. The gameplay involves managing various ships and pieces of machinery using cursors and menus rather than directly controlling an avatar. This hands-off approach allows the poignant choice-driven narrative to take center stage. Come to Citizen Sleeper if you want a game that will make you think.

#1 Metroid Dread

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

As far as Nintendo Switch space games are concerned, you can’t get much better than Metroid Dread. The latest installment in Nintendo’s non-linear sidescrolling series successfully modernizes the franchise without alienating hardcore fans. Quality of life improvements such as a more detailed map make the game more navigable to the average players without sacrificing the exploration that fans love. There’s also a constantly looming threat in the form of E.M.M.I. — an enemy type that stalks the player. This introduces an element of danger to the act of backtracking.