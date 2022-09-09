Top 10 New Upcoming Space Games In 2023

Space. The final frontier. In fact it’s been the final frontier for a really, really long time, and we’re still waiting on getting up there. A very select few continue to do so of course, but what about the rest of us who don’t have “peak physical and mental fitness”, or can “contribute to science”? So while we’re waiting on g-force resistant space-shuttles and teleporters, we’ve got gaming to tide us over. Whether we’re exploring the far edges of the universe to seek out strange new life, or blowing it up, here’s our top 10 upcoming space games for 2023. Engage!

#10 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Released: 2023

Avatar may have set cinemas alight back in 2009, but there is still a very dedicated fan base behind it. Along with the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water film this year- along with three more films planned up to 2028- the giant blue cat aliens are looking to leap into video games again; this time with an original story. Players will command a Na’vi on Pandora’s Western Frontier, a brand new region, overrun by the RDA. Players will be tasked with stopping their high-tech assault by working with the reactive nature. We have very little to go on at this stage beyond a few CG trailers, but there could be potential in jumping on various alien animal to fight and travel. Fans will need to hope there is more to the game than its visuals, or Ubisoft runs the risk of the viewer once again rooting for the RDA.

#9 Dead Space Remake

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Motive Studio

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

While EA may be a name that fills many with dread, one of its strongest releases was 2008’s Dead Space. So, improving upon a game that’s over a decade old (yes, you are that old) seems like a no-brainer. Promising to keep the basic plot of the original, Dead Space is set in 2508. While Earth is tapped out of resources, “Planetcrackers” have been used to gather them from other worlds. One of these mining vessels has gone dark, and engineer Issac Clark has volunteered find out why, along with what happened to his girlfriend, the vessel’s Senior Medical Officer. Issac will wish he hadn’t. To deal with the horrific monsters aboard, players not only need to refill their air supply, but use various engineering tools to slice enemies to pieces. Even then, they may get back up and keep moving. The original game received high praise for its atmosphere and dietetic UI (that means no UI, with all info presented in-game), so providing EA doesn’t get up too many of their old tricks, the remake has every chance of improving on the original.

#8 The Outer Worlds 2

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

Announced with a hilarious E3 trailer that intentionally mocked how very little announcement trailers inform, this is another entry we know next to nothing about. In 2019’s the Outer Worlds, the denizens of Earth could sign up to 10 years of cryosleep, as they travel to the world of Halcyon for a fresh start. The downside is that by the time they get there, the various mega corporations running the planet have essentially turned the colony into eternal servitude. Work to live, then pay it all back to the very company you’re working for for shelter and food. As an action RPG inspired by Fallout- the game’s directors being the series’ creators no less- players had a lot of freedom in how they tackled problems and interacted with NPCs. Overwhelming firepower, stealth, negotiation, and even if they continue to work against The Board, or serve them for their own ends. While some players complained about the game’s short length and repetitive quests, the sequel has every chance to address those concerns and build upon what made the original work.

#7 Aliens: Dark Descent

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

This squad-based RTS puts you in the shoes of a commander, and it’s game over man- game over! Xenomorphs have overrun the base on Moon Lethe, yet the base’ experiments, rogue commandos, and worse also promise to give you a run for your money. Customize your soldier’s abilities, gear, and armor, develop their base, and send them out on missions to recapture key points as your foes promise will adapt to your tactics. The open world is persistent, so create shortcuts and safe-zones, set up motion trackers, and defend them at all costs. Death is permanent for your troops, and managing your resources and their mental health is essential if you want to quell the horde.

#6 Marauders

Publisher: Team17

Developer: Small Impact Games

Platform: PC

Released: 2023

Sometimes you need to look to the past for something futuristic. In an alternate version of the 1990s, World War 1- or the Great War- never ended. Humanity fled an industrialized earth to the stars, and Marauders began to salvage anything to help them survive another day. Upgrade your gear mid-match as you find resources in giant space frigates, while realistic bullet physics simulation and AI opponents give you and up to three of your friends a hard fought challenge. Get in, get the loot, but get out alive. Keep your best looted and modded weapons between matches, and earn XP to unlock new items as you progress across the stars. Of course, it’s not just the inside of these ships you’ll have to worry about, as Team17 hint almost in passing that you can control your ship as it careens into the frigates and asteroids, and man the guns to blast enemy ships. Not only can you upgrade your ship’s guns, but you can even build a brand new one from the resources, or even nab the keys to someone else’s ship if you’re “persuasive” enough.

#5 Cocoon

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Geometric Interactive

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Released: 2023

It can be all too easily forgotten that you don’t need a human element for sci-fi, and you can still scratch that space-craving itch with an alien adventure on an alien world. Or rather, worlds. Cocoon is a rather interesting take on puzzle platformers, from developer behind Limbo and Inside no less. Players are an alien moth creature that can use orbs to power and interact with alien machines. Bring A to B, simple right? Well how about the fact each of those orbs are their own level, with their own orbs inside it? Not only do you need to solve puzzles within an orb to change its properties- in order to solve puzzles in the level that orb is in- but each orb also has a guardian that players need to beat. If you want a game with layers, odds are this is going to go pretty deep, and that’s just the gameplay…

#4 Everspace 2

Publisher: ROCKFISH Games

Developer: ROCKFISH Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023 Full Release

This is one of the few titles on this list you can play right now! But you don’t need fancy time travel, it’s in Early Access, and launched back in 2021. Man the cockpit of your own spaceship, and take on the galaxy. Craft, mine, discover aliens, uncover ancient mysteries, vaporize space pirates, enter the most dangerous sectors of space for the greatest rewards- and all dictated by RPG elements, your steering, and your aiming. Collect and modify ships to your hearts content, and even the odds with the environment, or overwhelming firepower. One of the few points that have riled some fans up is the removal of roguelike elements from the first Everspace game. But with 87% of the 4000+ reviews on Steam being positive, it seems nearly every other facet has been improved in its absence.

#3 Kerbal Space Program 2

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Intercept Games, Squad

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

Next year it may be time to boldly go where many YouTubers have gone before- assuming you survive take off. The original Kerbal Space Program gave players the closest thing the actual physics of launching a rocket into space, getting it into orbit, and landing on other planets. Thanks to being able to freely design their own rockets, players took just as much delight in the explosive disasters of their initial efforts as their eventual successes. The sequel will task players once again with developing their space program, building rockets and spaceships, establishing colonies, and discovering just what’s out there. Revamped tutorials also hope to bring players into the fold easier, new parts to take players even deeper into space, colonists being able to- ahem- populate other worlds, and continued mod support. The game has already seen several delays, not to mention allegations of the original developers being shut down and poached by a new studio, so we can only hope development has gone smoother than their own players’ rocket-building endeavors.

#2 Homeworld 3

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Developer:Blackbird Interactive

Platform: PC

Released: 2023

The beloved RTS has good reason to be so highly praised, taking full advantage of space by offering a truly 3D battlefield. While players may have earned a lasting peace in Homeworld 2, the Hyperspace Gate Network is beginning to falter, and risks bringing it all down with it. Along with the asteroids and gas clouds players can mine for resources in their ever-growing fleet, ancient megalith ships hold ancient technology, and their titanic size being useful to hide and ambush. Just don’t get zapped by their still-active turrets! Another major feature of the series is how your fleet of ships persist between levels. When do you seize the day, and how long do you build your forces? Should the solo campaign not be enough, there’s also a co-op campaign that incorporates roguelike elements with random challenges, and persistent rewards. And, of course, good old PVP to add a few more bright lights to the night sky.

#1 Starfield

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

Probably one of the most hyped games for 2023 is Starfield, touted as “Skyrim in space” and a “Han Solo Simulator.” What little we’ve seen of gameplay would seem to match that. Even in the year 2310, and 50 light years from Earth, humanity continues to explore, and you join Constellation to continue that great quest. Things won’t be easy, as humanity has only enjoyed 20 years of peace since the war between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. So what will you do? Who will you side with? Will you stick to being an explorer, or become a hero, a space pirate, or something else? It should be noted that while Director Todd Howard helped bring Skyrim to the world again and again, he does have a… Reputation for grand visions, making dubious promises, and the final product falling shy of those lofty goals. Fans are even more wary after Fallout 76, but the supernova-level backlash the game generated for Bethesda is sure to mean Todd will be a bit more restrained. Apart from that one trailer where he said the game would have over 1000 fully explorable planets. Hmm. Well, it seems the sky’s not even the limit.