Deathloop Is Free For PC Gamers With Amazon Prime Gaming

Who doesn’t love when something is free? That’s what we thought. Free is the ultimate “win,” especially when you’re getting a good quality item for free. For example, if you’re getting a former Game of the Year candidate video game for free, you’re doing something right. What title are we talking about? Deathloop. The game by Arkhane Lyon and Bethesda was one of the surprise hits of 2021 and got heaps of praise from fans and critics. It was so beloved that it’s one of Bethesda’s best-reviewed games. Yes, it has a better rating than Starfield, and it deserves it.

The game puts you on a mysterious island that is within a time loop. One player will be Colt, who is trying to escape the island and the time loop. There’s only one way to do that, however, and it’s not easy. Eight people on the island must be killed. That alone would be challenging, but one of the key twists of that challenge is that you have to kill all of them within a set period, or the loop kicks back in, and you are forced to start all over.

But that’s not the only twist, as another person is on the island, but they’re not there to escape. Instead, they’re there to kill you. They’ll be searching for you the whole time, and if they kill you, you have to start the loop over again. Oh, and did we mention the assassin is technically another player? Didn’t see that coming, did you?

This unique variation of a gameplay loop was brilliant, and both fans and critics resonated with it due to how it allowed for creativity while also putting the right amount of pressure on players. Plus, given that the assassin character could be anywhere at any time, you had to think on multiple levels to both take out your target and not get hit by the assassin. When you throw in your character’s superpowers over time, you get a title with near-infinite possibilities with how each loop can go. That’s where the challenge lies. Can you come up with a good plan to get rid of your targets BEFORE you get killed by the assassin?

So, how can you get Deathloop for free? Well, it’s free right now via Amazon Prime Gaming for PC users. So, if you have that service and a good PC, you should rush in and download the title. It won’t be available for long, so don’t miss out!