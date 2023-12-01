Capcom Will Continue Remaking Resident Evil Games

The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one. We’ve seen this franchise thrive over the decades now. With the first game launching on the original PlayStation, Capcom has continued producing mainline installments and a series of spinoffs. However, it wasn’t too long ago that the development team at Capcom opted to bring remakes into the marketplace. Fans have taken up with these remakes, and it’s allowed Capcom to bring out three of them to date. But if you were uncertain if this trend would continue or not, a Capcom developer opted to reveal remakes are not going away anytime soon.

Resident Evil 4 is the latest installment to receive a remake. Fans have taken up with the remake, and recently, during a PlayStation partner awards event in Japan, the director behind the Resident Evil 4 remake, Yasuhiro Anpo, was present. Thanks to IGN, it was asked if Capcom would continue to make remakes of the survival horror franchise. According to Yasuhiro Anpo, the development team will continue to bring these games out as all three so far released have been received very well. Likewise, it allows a modern audience to play some of the classic games.

However, don’t get too excited, as we don’t know what game installment is up next for a remake. There’s a chance we’ll see Capcom continue on with the next mainline installment, which is Resident Evil 5. Still, there have been plenty of fan pleas in hopes that Capcom would go back and deliver a remake for Resident Evil Veronica. Meanwhile, plenty of spinoffs could be remade next, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what Capcom could bring out next.

We do know that the RE Engine will continue to be used. This is because a producer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, noted that Capcom teams could benefit from sharing information when using the engine to help speed up development. Likewise, Anpo noted the benefit of releasing remakes rather than new installments. That’s because there are players who initially enjoyed the game, which means there’s a potentially established group of players that will pick the installment up or even hype up the game for newcomers to the game. Currently, we don’t know what exactly Capcom is doing next with the Resident Evil franchise. We know that the VR mode is coming to Resident Evil 4. However, beyond that, we don’t know if a remake or another installment is coming to progress the main narrative after the events of Resident Evil Village.