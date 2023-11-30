Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Will Get Demo On Launch Day

Resident Evil 4 has been a big hit with fans ever since it was released earlier this year. But those at Capcom and Sony didn’t want certain gamers to feel left out. That’s why the “VR Mode” for the title will be released on December 8th and be free to gamers via the update that arrives that same day. By using the PS VR2, you’ll see through the eyes of Leon S. Kennedy and attempt to save the President’s daughter from a cult that has taken over a small Spanish town. If you want to feel even more immersed in the gameplay, this is the way to do it.

On the PlayStation Blog, they dropped a new trailer and details for Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, including how there will be a standalone demo for the title that’ll also arrive on launch day. That way, you can simply test out the game before downloading it and see if you think you can handle the gameplay and horror coming. Or, if you don’t have the main game, you can get the demo and try it out without needing the core title!

The team praises the PS VR2 for highlighting the “tension” and “feeling” that you can have in this world via the headset. For example, they note that the audio will truly make you feel like you’re in this world, and that means you’ll wonder if there are enemies all around you.

Hint: they will be sometimes! The team also promised that the way you control Leon S. Kennedy and his weapons will feel intuitive while not limiting what the weapons can do:

“All of the weapons from the main story are represented in incredible detail and with intuitive controls to ensure you remain immersed at all times. In addition to these controls, the Sense controllers offer haptic feedback which feels unique for each weapon, be it a pistol, submachine gun, rifle or even combat knife. Combined with the intuitive feel of aiming and shooting in VR, the combat experience is more visceral than ever before.”

There will be a shooting range option for players to test out the controls and understand how they feel.

Either way, it’ll be a unique way to play through the beloved title, and many will jump into it. Resident Evil 4 has done incredibly well since launch, with the blog confirming it’s sold over 5 million copies. Adding to that, it was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards!