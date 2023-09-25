Resident Evil 4: Mercenaries – How To Unlock Ada Wong (Dress) & Wesker

The Separate Ways DLC releases alongside another update for Resident Evil 4 Remake, adding a new stage and three new characters to Mercenaries Mode. Finally, you’ll be able to play as Ada Wong and Wesker in Mercenaries, blasting swarms of villagers and utilizing their unique abilities to rack up thousands of points. After downloading the update, Ada Wong will be unlocked automatically. But, there’s an alternate Ada you can unlock alongside the all-powerful Wesker.

Wesker is one of the most fun characters in the series — instead of using a knife, Wesker uses his enhanced abilities to punch through cultists. He can block blades with his bare hands, and after stunning enemies, he can instantly teleport across the map to deliver a devastating punch that sends the infected flying. Unleashing Mayhem Mode allows Wesker to go full Resident Evil 5, teleporting and delivering unstoppable roundhouse kicks to clear out entire hordes of enemies in melee range. If you want to unlock both of these characters, here’s what you need to do.

How To Unlock Wesker

Earn ‘S’ Rank on any stage with Ada Wong.

To unlock Wesker, you only need to earn a single ‘S’ Rank with Ada. The easiest map to earn an ‘S’ Rank on is the Village. On this beginner map, you’ll have a large area to explore and only have to deal with Chainsaw Ganado powerful enemies. These enemies will spawn every 25-50 kills.

Ada has access to a Handgun, Shotgun and Blast Crossbow. Save the Blast Crossbow for large groups or when dealing with the Chainsaw Ganados. The Shotgun is also extremely effective against Chainsaw Ganados and will send them flying when enhanced with Ada’s Mayhem Mode power.

Stick with the pistol for most encounters. Go for headshots on regular villagers and then use the grapple ability to perform a strong melee attack. Melee kicks will give you bonus seconds to your timer. At the start of the map, I recommend sprinting around the village and collecting all the random items, exploring the map fully. Collect all the Green Orbs — these give you extra time. Don’t collect the Orange Orbs. These fill your Mayhem Meter. Save these for the later stages of the map.

After circling the map and collecting (almost) everything you can, including ammo, healing items and Green Orbs, you can go to an easy choke point. You can either use the main village square and score headshots on the spawning villagers near the entrance, or you can use an easy chokepoint with a quick escape route. One of the best chokepoints is on the two-story house rooftop. Reach the two-story house rooftop and circle around to corner nearest to the Town Hall / Tower. From here, enemies will slowly climb through the window or circle around the rooftop to reach Ada.

This is an incredibly easy area to coral enemies. Score headshots, perform grapple-kicks on stunned enemies, and use the shotgun or grenades if the enemy population gets too heavy. You can also easily spin around and jump off the roof for a quick escape.

Save Mayhem Meter for the Chainsaw Ganados. When they spawn, wipe out the normal Ganados with your Pistol — two body shots are enough. Use the Shotgun or the Blast Crossbow to easily kill the Chainsaw Ganados. Even the handgun, when enhanced, can quickly stun the Chainsaw enemies and knock them down. This is especially useful for the double Chainsaw Ganados or the triple Chainsaw Ganados that spawn near 150~ enemies.

Keep fighting back the horde. You can play slowly. As long as you get close to 150~ kills, you’re basically guaranteed to get an ‘S’ Rank. You don’t even need to survive. Use Mayhem Mode when tough enemies spawn, wipe out large groups of enemies, and lure them into checkpoints between tough enemy appearances. Follow these steps and you should easily earn an ‘S’ Rank.

How To Unlock Ada Wong (Dress)

Earn ‘S’ Rank on all stages with Ada Wong.

Completing ‘S’ Rank on all four stages is relatively easy with Ada. Her special power causes her attacks to deal extreme damage and upgrade her reload speed. I recommend saving the special power for particularly tough encounters and against powerful enemies that periodically spawn. Because Ada has the Bow Gun, she’s incredibly well-equipped for dealing with literally every tough enemy in the game. For general tips on how to use Ada effectively, check out the above write-up for unlocking Wesker. For more level-specific tips, check out the list below.

Village: The easiest map to ‘S’ Rank. Save Mayhem Mode and use it on Chainsaw Villagers when they spawn. The Shotgun or Blast Crossbow are extremely effective.

The Shotgun is very good for clearing out large groups of enemies when you’re cornered. Use the corner rooftop of the second-story building as an easy chokepoint.

Castle: Much more difficult. Start by destroying the catapults on the castle walls or they’ll harass you with explosions.

You can also raise the cannon (shoot the counterweight in the tower) to make destroying the catapults easier.

Save the Blast Crossbow for the Blind Cultists. The Blast Crossbow can instantly kill Blind Cultists, even the Armored Blind Cultist, when fully charged with Mayhem Mode.

The Red Priests are extremely annoying. Quickly track them down and use the Shotgun to stunlock them. Save Flash Grenades to get rid of the parasites they spawn.

Island: One of the most difficult maps. Start by fully exploring the map. Go up to the upper level of the map and collect everything you can ASAP. I recommend holing up in the lower level of the map near the machine gun in the trench.

This is an easy area to see incoming enemies without getting surrounded. Brutes spawn on this map, but the most dangerous enemies are the plagas parasites.

Many, many of them will spawn and attach themselves to enemies. Save Mayhem Mode when you’re almost at 150~ enemies and use everything in your arsenal to thin the herd of plagas.

The machine gun emplacements are only mildly useful. Only use them if you’ve cleared all the nearby enemies. Save Flash Grenades for large groups of plagas.

Docks: Technically the most difficult map but can be easy depending on your playstyle. The most difficult challenge of the Docks is the Super Chainsaw Villager.

This giant, double-chainsaw enemy will kill you in a single hit when he’s rampaging. You can tell he’s rampaging because he swings his chainsaw wildly while charging. You can’t parry this attack with your knife, and he has no windup for his instakill. It is essential you save Mayhem Mode for the Super Chainsaw Villager and use it when he appears.

Remember, activating Mayhem Mode will briefly knock back and stun all nearby enemies. If you don’t have Mayhem Mode, go get it from an Orange Orb. The Shotgun and Blast Crossbow are extremely effective here.

Take out the flying bugs with your pistol — they only take two shots — and snipe the Gunner Brutes from cover.

When the gunner spawns, use the stacked shipping containers to easily take cover and use your Blast Crossbow to take them out. Save your Blast Crossbow ammo for tough enemies only here.

If you’re careful about the tough enemies, this map shouldn’t be too hard. Just keep moving if you see a red laser sight. Rocket Launcher Combatants are extremely annoying, but easy to dodge from far away. A hit won’t kill you instantly.

