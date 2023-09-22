Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – How To Find All Treasures | Village Locations

Raid the Village and collect every treasure in Chapter 1-3 of the Separate Ways DLC.

Like the original Resident Evil 4, the Separate Ways DLC adds so many treasures you’ll struggle to find them all. There are treasures to collect everywhere — by shooting down hanging metal containers, solving optional puzzles, exploring hidden corners of the world or by defeating enemies that game assumes you’ll skip. Ada has access to the full Merchant experience, with weapon upgrades and everything, so you’ll need all the money you can get. Here’s where to find all the treasures in the first three chapters of Separate Ways.

Chapter 1 | Treasure Locations

Elegant Headress: Castle Gate – In the northwest corner of the Castle Gate area. You’ll reach this section after defeating the Black Robe boss. Reach the upper level of the Castle Gate and look behind the old stone structure to find a chest.

Splendid Bangle: Castle Gate – In the southeast corner of the huge gate, there’s a small gazebo that can be destroyed by the catapults. Destroy the catapults, then check the pile of crates near the gazebo. There’s a small chest containing this treasure. It can be destroyed, so clear the area before attempting to collect.

Ruby: Castle Gate – At the far west path of the Castle Gate area, you’ll need to zig-zag through a series if spiked barricades. Before grappling up onto the castle wall, run down the steps to find a small treasure chest on the right.

Chapter 2 | Treasure Locations

Sapphire: In the canyon at the start of Chapter 2, if you alert the cultists a Brute will appear. The pig-headed enemy drops a Sapphire when defeated.

Red Gemstone Ring: On the raised catwalks accessible from the lower section of the canyons, you’ll find a large chest along the east wall. The chest is near a tripwire bomb, so be careful not to set it of.

Yellow Herb: At the south exit to the starting canyon of Chapter 2, you’ll reach a small house guarded by a crossbow sniper on the roof. You’ll find this Yellow Herb outside on a stack of pallettes.

Flagon: Villa – Exiting the Villa, turn right and head north up the exterior wall path. There’s a chest past an oinking pig.

Yellow Herb: Church – After reaching the church, Ada will ring the bell and draw away the cultists. You’ll then get a mission to retrieve Luis in the forest. Before leaving, check the sarcophagus to the right of the church gate for this yellow herb.

Ruby: Church – Before leaving the church, turn around and enter the passage to the right of the front entrance. There’s an optional room, and nearby you’ll find a grapple point. Zipline up and shoot the large bird’s nest to find a hidden ruby.

Ruby: Church – After Ada rings the church bell, defeat the incoming villagers. One of the villagers will drop a Ruby. (Random Drop?)

Glasses: Church – After Ada rings the church bell, defeat the incoming villagers. One of the villagers will drop a pair of glasses. (Random Drop?)

Velvet Blue: Town Hall – Hanging from the ceiling of the Town Hall, shoot down the metal container to find a hidden Velvet Blue.

Elegant Perform Bottle: Village Square – Go to the barn in the northwest corner of the village map. On the west wall, there’s a window Ada can grapple into. Zip inside to find a large chest containing this valuable treasure.

Sapphire: Village Square – In the southeast house in the area, enter the second room with the breakable window Ada can jump through. On the table to the left of the door is a chest.

Gold Bangle: Village Square – Circle around the barn to reach the entrance to the north-center house. To the right of the entrance door, you’ll find a locked cabinet. Use a [Small Key] to open it and get this treasure. [Small Keys] can be acquired at the Merchant in exchange for Spinel.

Chapter 3 | Treasure Locations

Extravagant Clock: Village Chief’s Manor – Found above the fireplace in the Dining Room [1F] of the Village Chief’s Manor.

Red Beryl: Village Chief’s Manor – Outside the Village Chief’s Manor, after being ambushed by villagers and the Chief himself, you can grab this chest before fleeing south toward the factory. The chest is just north of the manor near a pile of chicken cages. Use a Flash Grenade to stun the Chief and grab it. To make this easier, after running down the stairs of the manor, use the back entrance behind the stairs. You can collect the treasure now or after completing the factory and returning to gameplay at night.

Emerald: Abandoned Factory – Before entering the Abandoned Factory where the second Merchant is found, turn around and follow the path toward the blocked Quarry / Canyon area. At the dead end, there’s a hanging container you can shoot down.

Gold Bar: Located in the center of the Abandoned Factory, in the room with the locked barred door. This is the same room with the Blast Crossbow. You’ll need a [Small Key] to open the locked drawer and acquire this treasure.

Yellow Herb: Abandoned Factory – In the basement cell of the factory. Through the door, you’ll find this before entering the main room where Leon and Luis were being held in the main game.

Emerald: Abandoned Factory – Leaving the factory, villagers will invade the area. Kill the first Chainsaw Villager and he’ll drop this treasure.

Alexandrite: Abandoned Factory – Defeat the female Chainsaw Villager to get this second reward.

Gold Chicken Egg: Village Square – Returning to the village at night, enter the north-center house. The unmarked egg is on the bed.

Antique Pipe: Village Square – At night, Ada will move toward the large house in the north past the windmill. Near the exit to the Village Square, there are two shacks on the left / right of the path. Enter the left shack to find a chest with this treasure.

Pearl Pendant: Farm – There’s a small spinning windcatcher on the west side of the farm, above a well. Shoot down the container when it is not hanging above the well. If you drop the treasure into the mucky well water, you won’t be able to collect it.

Sapphire: Farm – Inside the bottom floor of the windmill, circle around the central spoke to find a small chest.

Yellow Diamond: Farm – Outside the windmill, go to the corner in the northeast of the Farm map. Look up at the exterior of the windmill to spot a hanging metal container off one of the wooden poles. Shoot it down to collect it.

