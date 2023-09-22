Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – All Weapons & Parts Locations

The Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake adds all our favorite new weapons from the original version of the side-story. Yes, you’ll find the Blast Crossbow again and it is extremely useful here for taking care of chainsaw guys. Ada can choose from a wider selection of weapons than before thanks to the constantly moving Merchant. If you want to get every weapon, learn where they’re located and when you can start buying. For all the gear you can buy, they’ll be available for the remainder of the story — these are just the first locations you’ll get a shot at buying.

Chapter 1 | Weapon Locations

SR M1903 Rifle: Castle Gate – In the small room at the lower level of the round turret where the cannon is located. Use the wooden scaffolding ladder to reach the opposite side of the gate and enter the room. There’s a rifle and a scope on the desk.

Scope: Weapon attachment for the SR M1903 Rifle. Found on the same desk where you’ll find the rifle itself.

Chapter 2 | Weapon Locations

Punisher MC: Town Hall – Sold by the Merchant for 10,000.

Sawed-off W-870: Town Hall – Sold by the Merchant for 12,000. It’s on sale when you first arrive, so buy it in Chapter 2.

TMP Stock: Town Hall – Sold by the Merchant for 15,000. Attaches to the TMP to lower recoil and improve accuracy.

Laser Sight: Town Hall – Sold by the Merchant for 3,000. Attaches to the Punisher MC.

Chapter 3 | Weapon Locations

Rocket Launcher: Abandoned Factory – Sold by the Merchant for 80,000. This devastating weapon will kill bosses instantly.

Blast Crossbow: Abandoned Factory – Located in the center of the Abandoned Factory. After meeting the second Merchant, clear out the group of villagers to reach the Smelter Room before going into the basement. There’s a room in the center that contains this explosive Crossbow on a desk. This is the same room with the locked cabinet.

Chapter 4 | Weapon Locations

Red9: Fortified Tower – Sold by the Merchant for 14,000.

Red9 Stock: Fortified Tower – Sold by the Merchant for 12,000. Improves precision and shot grouping for the Red9.

Chapter 5 | Weapon Locations

Stingray: Gregorio’s Waterway – Sold by the Merchant for 20,000.

High-Power Scope: Gregorio’s Waterway – Sold by the Merchant for 5,000. A three-stage optical scope that can be mounted onto rifles.

Biosensor Scope: Gregorio’s Waterway – In the pump room. Find the scope to the right of the valve wheel. This is needed to spot invisible enemies.

