Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – How To Solve All Puzzles

The Separate Ways DLC doesn’t shy away from throwing our favorite secret agent Ada Wong into brain-twisting situations. Like Resident Evil 4 Remake, sometimes the story slows down and traps you in a room with a twisted puzzle. To make your life easier against the Los Illuminados Cult, we’ve listed every major puzzle and how to solve it. We won’t cover how to open ever door and pull every lever — these are for those brief moments where you’ll have to solve your way out of a situation.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways DLC guides:

All Bosses | All Village Treasures | All Castle Treasures | All Island Treasures | All Weapon Locations | All Puzzle Solutions | All Side-Quests

Chapter 1 | Puzzle Solutions

How To Destroy The Catapults:

In the Castle Gate area, if you alert the Ganados, you’ll also alert catapults that will rain explosive fireballs down onto Ada. To get rid of them, go to the northwest corner of the map where there’s a small square structure with a door. Use this path to reach a wooden scaffold and a ladder leading down. Below, you’ll find the SR M1903 Rifle and a Scope.

Next to the rifle, you’ll also find a turret tower with a huge cannon. Break the yellow-marked hanging counterweight to raise the cannon up. Then you can exit and zipline straight up to mount the cannon. Fire at the catapults in the distance — they’re marked with white dot icons. Destroy all three to make progressing out of the castle much, much easier.

You can continue to use the cannon to blast all the incoming cultists and save ammo. They’re too slow to reach you! Later, after zipping to the castle gate, you’ll have to deal with more crossbow cultists and catapults. Immediately run to the ladder to your left and start using it to blast them. Don’t waste your ammo!

Chapter 2 | Puzzle Solutions

How To Open The Cliffs Door:

In the Cliffs area, you’ll reach a door in the cliff face. To open it, you’ll need to interact with the machine to the left of the door. There are three symbols Ada must input. The symbols are located around the cliffs map. Find the symbols below or select the symbols highlighted in the screenshots above.

Symbol #1 : Painted yellow on the wall to the right of the locked door.

: Painted yellow on the wall to the right of the locked door. Symbol #2 : Turn around and face the grapple point to the higher catwalk. The yellow symbol is painted on the cliffs above it.

: Turn around and face the grapple point to the higher catwalk. The yellow symbol is painted on the cliffs above it. Symbol #3: The last symbol is only visible from above, on the upper catwalk. Grapple to it then walk to the dead end — look directly down and line up the camera to view the yellow symbol painted onto multiple surfaces in the distance.

Chapter 3 | Puzzle Solutions

Searching For Clues In The Village Chief’s Manor:

At the start of Chapter 3, Ada is searching for a clue to find where Luis might be located. To find a clue, go downstairs to the first floor and look for a loose framed picture near the back hallway of the manor. Interact to remove the frame and reveal the [Hidden Key].

Go back upstairs to the bedroom and use the [Hidden Key] on the locked drawer. Read the note to discover that Luis is being held in the Factory Basement to the south.

Chapter 4 | Puzzle Solutions

Exiting The Fortified Tower: Leaving the Fortified Tower and making your way to the Bindery, you’ll need to solve a simple Lithograph Relief Puzzle. You’ll need to find the missing Lithographs to unlock the exit door. Place both stones, then we need to solve the puzzle.

Lithograph Stone A : Entering the castle interior hallways where the first cultists are located, head north to the Merchant room. There’s a Lithograph across from him.

: Entering the castle interior hallways where the first cultists are located, head north to the Merchant room. There’s a Lithograph across from him. Lithograph Stone B: Right next to the puzzle door. Find it opposite the locked door with the Lithograph slots.

Solution: To solve the puzzle, we’ll need to interact with the stones. One is at each of the four cardinal directions. Match the pictures above and input the lithographs in this configuration. The image doesn’t matter. Only the color and the shape.

North Slot : Red Square

: Red Square West Slot : Red Hexagon

: Red Hexagon East Slot : Blue Square

: Blue Square South Slot: Blue Hexagon

Bindery Red Ink Puzzle:

In the Bindery, you’ll have to solve a small puzzle to find the Red Ink required for the medicine. To reveal the hidden location, look for five shield hanging on the wall to the left of the fireplace. Shoot the shields in this order.

– X – 2 – 1 – X – 3 The [X]s are shields you’ll want to ignore. Only shoot the numbered shields.

Hit the shields in this order and a drawer will open with the Red Ink. Taking it will trigger the exit cutscene so don’t collect until you’ve explored the area first.

Hall of Tribulation Puzzle:

In this hall, you’ll encounter a series of gates and gongs with matching symbols. Interact with the first rope to ring the gong and activate the first gate. The puzzle begins at the second gate. The goal is to collect the Crimson Lanter and unlock the door that blocks Ada’s path forward.

Second Gate : Use the snake symbol gong on the left, then shoot the upper snake symbol gong on the right side of the hallway.

: Use the snake symbol gong on the left, then shoot the upper snake symbol gong on the right side of the hallway. Third Gate: Shoot the three eagle gongs. One is to the left of the gate; another is to the right. The last gong is behind the gate on the left side.

The Crimson Lantern is at the end of the path. Collect it when you’re ready. Collecting it will summon a giant drill that chases you down the hall. To escape, you’ll need to repeat the previous puzzle. Let’s go.

Fourth Gate : Same as the third gate, except we’re on the opposite side. Shoot the eagle gong to your right, then the two on opposite walls behind the gate.

: Same as the third gate, except we’re on the opposite side. Shoot the eagle gong to your right, then the two on opposite walls behind the gate. Fifth Gate : Three fish. Similar to the previous gate. Two are on opposite walls on your side of the gate, with one final fish gong behind the gate on the left side.

: Three fish. Similar to the previous gate. Two are on opposite walls on your side of the gate, with one final fish gong behind the gate on the left side. Last Gate: Two snakes. Easy. They’re on the left and right side of the hallway.

Open the last gate and grapple through the hole to escape this death trap.

Collection Room Lock:

To open the locked case in the Collection Room, you’ll need to input a code based on different types of bug specimens. By reading the note to the left of the lock, Ada will use her Augmented Reality device to scan for footsteps. We need to follow the footsteps from the entrance and see what three specimens the Collection Keeper checks. These three specimens are the key to the lock.

Solution: Beetle | Cow Skull | Lizard

Chapter 6 | Puzzle Solutions

The Comms Facility Locks:

In the Comms Facility, you’ll reach a locked door with no clues. Staring at the keypad, Ada will use your augmented reality device to scan for blood on the buttons. Press the buttons in the order below. There are multiple keypads you’ll encounter as you progress.

Keypad #1 : 1-4-8-E

: 1-4-8-E Keypad #2 : 2-3-7-E

: 2-3-7-E Keypad #3: 4-3-0-E

More Resident Evil 4 Remake guides:

All Village Treasures | All Village Requests | All Castle Treasures | All Castle Requests | All Island Treasures | All Island Requests | Free Red9 Location | Free CQBR & LE 5 Locations | All Clockwork Castellan Locations | All Exclusive Perks | All Unlockable Weapons & Cosmetics