Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – How To Find All Treasures | Island Locations

Tackle all the treasure in the last few chapters of Separate Ways.

The final two chapters of the Separate Ways DLC send secret agent Ada Wong into the stronghold of the Los Illuminados cult. You’ll find lots of powerful enemies and even more valuable riches to steal — the island is absolutely littered with fresh treasure, and we’re going to detail locations for literally everything. You’ll earn treasure for defeating powerful Brutes, taking out Regenerators and get some extra riches just for taking out some of the big bosses. Even with the story racing to a conclusion, you’ll find plenty of places to stop and search for treasure.

Chapter 6 | Treasure Locations

Crystal Ore: Amber Storeroom – In the warehouse leaving the campsite, you’ll find the chest around the metal shelves to your right.

Yellow Herb: Amber Storeroom – Leaving the Amber Storeroom through the double doors, you’ll come face-to-face with a Yellow Herb. You can’t miss it.

Alexandrite: Amber Storeroom – Past the Yellow Herb, jump into the security room and reach the lift platform. There’s a metal container hanging from the ceiling here.

Sapphire: Dropped by the Nailgun Brute in the construction yard past the Merchant.

Ruby: In the same area, dropped by the standard Brute.

Red Beryl: Leaving the Merchant near the start of the chapter, Ada will grapple into a construction area. The treasure is hanging off the crane in the southeast corner of the room. This is the same room where you’ll have to take out two Brutes.

Ornate Beetle: Incubation Lab – Use the Biosensor Scope on the Regenerator in the tube. You’ll spot a treasure inside. Kill it to recover the rare treasure.

Ruby: Dropped by Regenerator enemies. You’ll find multiple in Facility 1.

Velvet Blue: Dissection – In the northwest room on the map, smash open the glass on the cabinet to collect the treasure.

Ornate Beetle: Dissection – In the southeast room on the map. A Regenerator is guarding this room. Kill it and collect the treasure on the worktable.

Ruby: Dropped by the Regenerator in the lower-right Dissection room.

Golden Lynx: Utilities – After collecting the Power Unit, Ada will be able to squeeze through the narrow electrified passages. Go to the Utilities area. Past the kitchen, you’ll find an alcove on the right with this treasure inside a chest.

Ruby: Utilities – Dropped by the Regenerator in the Utilities area.

Illuminados Pendant: Utilities – Dropped by the powerful (and optional) Iron Maiden in the Utilities area.

Gold Ingot: Utilities – Past the Iron Maiden, you’ll reach a hallway leading to a grapple point. Before using it, enter the storage room on your right. There’s a locked drawer here. Use the last [Small Key] to unlock it.

Gold Bar (L): Defensive Line – On the path to the Comms Facility, Ada will need to destroy the two auto turrets. At each bunker, there’s a hole in the concrete. Look inside each to spot an explosive barrel. Blow up both turrets, then open the dumpster in the middle of the open field below.

Sapphire: The Amber Laboratory – Outside the Amber Lab, you’ll need to solve a keypad puzzle. Before going inside, shoot down the hanging metal container in the hallway.

Ornate Necklace: Monitoring Room – After escaping the Unknown Test Subject monster, Ada will grapple up to a locked door with a laser hallway. Go down the hallway to the left to find the Monitoring Room. There’s a case inside with the treasure.

Chapter 7 | Treasure Locations

Red Beryl: Loading Docks – Dropped by the Gunner Brute at the end of the underground path leading to the elevator.

Velvet Blue: Loading Docks – After riding the elevator up, exit and turn around. Right above the elevator you’ll find a hanging metal treasure container.

Beret: Loading Docks – Dropped by the beret-wearing combatant just ahead and down the stairs from the previous treasure.

Staff of Royalty: Loading Docks – Down the stairs and past the Beret treasure, find another treasure chest on the edge of the metal scaffolding. It’s in the corner to your left.

Justitia Statue: Loading Docks – Right before encountering the Merchant on the way to Sanctuary, you’ll find this chest to your right. Very hard to miss.

Ruby: Sanctuary – Past the Merchant, you’ll enter the caves of Sanctuary. Kill the two Novistador, then look up at the ceiling before entering the main chapel. There’s one last hanging metal container.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for new updates!]