Xbox Fans Fear Leaked Mid-Gen Refresh Is The End Of Physical Media

Update:

It’s worth a mention that Phil Spencer had since commented that there has been several updates and changes made. So some previous plans like the new mid-gen refresh might not be completely the same today internally.

Original Story…

A slew of documents surfaced online recently, thanks to Microsoft accidentally releasing unredacted versions meant for the FTC. With these court cases that saw Microsoft battling to acquire Activision Blizzard, we’re seeing more details emerge online regarding Microsoft’s plans and viewpoints. However, it was clear that the latest batch of documents and emails that surfaced this week was not meant for the public. As a result, consumers worldwide were getting an early look into what we might see from Microsoft going forward in the video game industry.

One of the documents that came out offered a look at some of the mid-gen refresh plans for the Xbox Series X platform. This document revealed that Microsoft had plans to make some new adjustments to the Xbox Series X, with one notable attribute being the removal of physical media. Instead, this new powerful version of the Xbox Series X would be a digital console that relied on players to download and install digital games. Otherwise, you would have to take up with cloud gaming, something of which Microsoft has also been pushing.

When news came out that this could be the future, we were getting word, thanks to The Gamer, that consumers might find this the real big step toward the end of physical media. A Reddit post has sparked a conversation online regarding the fate of physical media for Xbox games. We’re seeing that most replies within the thread had less to do with physical games but rather physical films. For instance, some comments reflect that the decision to purchase the Xbox Series X over the Xbox Series S was due to the ability to continue using their physical films rather than video games.

Of course, we don’t know what the future might hold for Microsoft. While these documents gave us a look at what could be coming, nothing is quite set in stone. In fact, these leaks might have Microsoft carefully watching the comments and feedback of its community. If there’s enough pushback, Microsoft could decide on scrapping all their digital plans and include the ability to use physical media. Would you be okay with going an all-digital route? Again, Microsoft has been pursuing this a bit more with the likes of Xbox Game Pass. But right now, an official mid-gen refresh has yet to be officially confirmed.