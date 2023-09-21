Resident Evil 4 VR Overview Trailer Unveiled

If you enjoyed Resident Evil 4’s remake earlier this year, get ready to dive right back into the game. For starters, we just released the DLC campaign for Separate Ways. That was a campaign fans have been waiting for Capcom to confirm. Fortunately, with the confirmation that we’ll get Ada Wong’s campaign, it came with a launch date relatively close to its announcement. However, beyond that, we know a free VR update is coming to those who have the PlayStation VR2.

It’s not too surprising that we’re getting a VR mode. We’ve seen this VR mode update in the past for Resident Evil installments. Today, a new trailer overview was dropped online from the development team over at Capcom. This gives fans a small look into what they can expect from this free update. Capcom, much like their past VR updates for Resident Evil games, is looking to bring out an immersive experience. This update means giving you the viewpoint of being within the level and 3D audio to provide you with the sense of where something is making noise.

Likewise, we have a few snippets of different weapons being used and how they will handle using the PSVR2. There are even some adjustments to the game to further aid in the immersive experience, such as barrels and boxes being destroyed with one button press. So, if you have a PlayStation VR2 headset, you will enjoy this update completely for free. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific date yet attached to this project. Instead, the VR update is only slated to come out sometime this winter.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the Separate Ways DLC. This is the expansion that follows Ada Wong during the events of Resident Evil 4. Throughout the campaign, Leon interacts with Ada, but her appearances are brief, and we’re left in the dark about what this character is up to during points that Leon is progressing through the campaign. With Separate Ways, players are tossed into the character of Ada and follow her own storyline throughout the game.

With all that said, if you haven’t even picked up Resident Evil 4, the video game is currently available right now across multiple platforms. Players are following Leon Kennedy as he’s tasked with recovering the president’s daughter from a cult. Currently, players can pick this game up on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.