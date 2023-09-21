Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – All Side-Quests & Solutions

Bonus objectives are back in the Separate Ways DLC. These blue side-quest job boards are pinned throughout the story campaign — completing them gives you a shot at earning more Spinels, which can be traded for valuable items. For my money, you’ll want to finish every side-quest specifically to unlock Small Keys and the Treasure Map. Treasure is too important. Learn how to complete every side-quest we’ve found so far in the full guide below.

Chapter 2 | Side-Quest Guides

Eradicate the Blue Medallions: Cliff – Find the blue note on the upper cliff near the puzzle door. Grapple up to the higher scaffolding to find this blue note posted to the wooden pole. You need to find and shoot four Blue Medallions hidden around the Cliffs area.

Reward: Spinel x6

Blue Medallion #1 : Cliff – At the Cliff area, grapple to the cave ledge with the wooden gate and puzzle. Turn around to spot a far-off grapple point on the wooden scaffolding bolted to the side of the cliff. There’s a hanging blue medallion in the distance.

: Cliff – At the Cliff area, grapple to the cave ledge with the wooden gate and puzzle. Turn around to spot a far-off grapple point on the wooden scaffolding bolted to the side of the cliff. There’s a hanging blue medallion in the distance. Blue Medallion #2 : Cliff – Hanging from the cliffs overhang directly past the mission posting.

: Cliff – Hanging from the cliffs overhang directly past the mission posting. Blue Medallion #3 : Cliff – From the upper scaffolding, look toward the cliff puzzle. To the left, there’s an easy-to-miss medallion hanging off the cliffs in the distance.

: Cliff – From the upper scaffolding, look toward the cliff puzzle. To the left, there’s an easy-to-miss medallion hanging off the cliffs in the distance. Blue Medallion #4: Cliff – The final medallion is below the puzzle switch. Look down at the broken wooden pathway below to see the blue medallion.

Chapter 3 | Side-Quest Guides

Jacket of All Trades: Abandoned Factory – At the doors leading inside the Abandoned Factory, you’ll find this side-quest note pinned to the wall. This quest tasks you with collecting a valuable discarded sheepskin leather jacket. Find and sell the jacket to complete this job.

Reward: Spinel x7

Jacket Location: Abandoned Factory – In the first crumbling concrete hallway of the factory, you’ll encounter a group of villagers. One of the villagers is carrying this jacket. Kill him to recover it. Sell it for 5,000 to complete the quest.

Chapter 4 | Side-Quest Guides

Eradicate the Blue Medallions 2: Courtyard – The job posting is to the left of the Merchant found just outside the Courtyard. Like the previous job, you’ll need to find and shoot hanging blue medallions in hidden areas.

Reward: Spinel x7

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for new updates!]