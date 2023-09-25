Payday 3 Developers Looking Into Offline Mode After Its Rough Launch

Payday 3 just recently launched into the marketplace. It’s certainly had a following of players eager to try the game out. Likewise, the title is available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So, there are plenty of players who are able to gain access to the title. However, very few are finding it to be a seamless experience. With the game requiring an always-online connection, the matchmaking service has failed to keep up, forcing players to deal with waiting for the services to be up and running.

Players are not thrilled whenever a game has an online connectivity requirement. That much is evident with feedback when news emerges online. Their reasoning behind the hatred of an always-online connection is reasons like Payday 3’s troublesome launch. Services are not up and solid, making it difficult to get matches to run. Thanks to a report from PC Gamer, we’re finding the Steam page is showing mostly negative feedback from players who are mainly upset about the fact that they can’t even play the game.

Likewise, PC Gamer has reported that Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjogren responded to fans’ frustration online recently through X. According to Tobias, the team is aware of the issues that are plaguing Payday 3. As a result, the developers are looking at different possibilities in which an offline game mode can be offered. It might not answer the situation for players who want to enjoy the game with friends, but it will at least make the gameplay experience more accessible. It’s likely that this is something that single-player fans are eager to see added in as, again, the online connection wouldn’t serve much purpose for those who want to play the game alone.

Jokes aside, been communicated by Andreas for example that team is looking at possibility to add some sort of offline mode. — Tobias Sjögren (@tobiassjogren) September 24, 2023

Additionally, this is like a title others watch closely for their upcoming releases. We’ll have to continue to monitor Payday 3 to see if an offline mode does make its way out through an update. Furthermore, we’re sure that players are hopeful that the developers can get a handle on the situation and provide a solid matchmaking service that won’t crumble when an influx of players tries to log in. This upcoming weekend will prove to be another test when more players are attempting to access the game. In the meantime, if you haven’t picked up Payday 3 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage, which you can view below.